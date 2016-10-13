The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concludes the Tchaikovsky’ Festival of Hits with a concert that features The Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus and Cello master, Mark Kosower. The Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus lends their voices to a rarely-heard version of the famous 1812 Overture. Cleveland Orchestra Principal Cellist Mark Kossower joins the BPO to perform Tchaikovsky’s “Rococo Variations” with JoAnn Falleta, Tchaikovsky’s only work for solo cello and orchestra. Kossower is an active advocate of 20th and 21st century Classical music. He received an Avery Fisher Career Grant, a Sony Grant, and has been a top prize winner in both the Rostropovich and Pablo Casals International Cello Competitions. He is a musical prodigy and began his cello studies with his father at the ripe old age of one and a half. Tchaikovsky lives!