SYT: Drake and Future; Fri 8/12 6:30pm; First Niagara Center

Drake and Future

Fri 8/12; 6:30 pm

First Niagara Center

Tickets start at $120

Canadian superstar Drake will be coming to Buffalo fresh off four sold out performances with Atlanta rapper Future at Madison Square Garden in NYC followed by another sold out show in TD Garden, Boston. The Drake and Future Summer Sixteen Tour (also the name of Drake’s #1 hit single), is steamrolling its way across America. This shouldn’t be surprising. A quick look shows Drake currently has 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. What the hell? That’s ten percent of the whole list. AND… His most current album, “Views” has broken numerous Billboard chart records including leading the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 simultaneously for eight weeks, breaking the previous record of seven held by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

A reviewer for Radio.com said of the Madison Square Garden show: “From the moment Drake came up from under the stage, the rest of the night seemed as if it was out of a movie. He opened up with his hit single “Summer Sixteen” and from there on, there wasn’t a single person in their seats.”

Expect to hear almost the entire “Views” album, as well as a list of other Drake hits peppered with moments of Drake getting into it with the audience. It isn’t until about an hour into the show that Future comes out and does a half-hour solo set followed by the t

wo performers