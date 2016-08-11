SYT: ROB THOMAS & COUNTING CROWS; SAT 8/13 6:45pm; Seneca Niagara Casino





ROB THOMAS & COUNTING CROWS

Seneca Niagara Casino Tickets Start at $36

SAT 8/13 6:45pm

Alternative Rock bands The Counting Crows and Rob Thomas are in the middle of a co-headlining, forty-plus date tour of North America. German-born Rob Thomas is best known as the primary songwriter and lead singer for the band Matchbox Twenty. Thomas received three Grammy awards for co-writing and singing on the Santana triple-platinum hit “Smooth” from the album “Supernatural. In 2004, the Songwriters Hall of Fame awarded Thomas its first Starlight award, recognizing young songwriters who have had a lasting influence in the music industry. The Counting Crows with lead singer Adam Duritz gained popularity following the release of their debut album “August and Everything After” which featured the hit single “Mr. Jones.” Adam Duritz has become renowned for his energetic and passionate live performances and frequently extending and re-writing extra verses.