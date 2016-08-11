SYT: STYX; Tue. 8/16; 6:30pm; Artpark

Tue. 8/16; 6:30pm

STYX

w/Special guests Tim Montana & The Sherdnecks

Artpark • tickets $12

Artpark offers 70’s/80’s progressive rock band Styx as part of their popular Tuesday in the Park Series. Paired with the iconic classic prog-rock band is Tim Montana & The Sherdnecks, a band that could be dubbed Sons of ZZ Top. Seems an odd combination but the guitar work should be sizzling all night. Styx was one of the few bands lucky enough to have a controversial song deemed Satanic, “Snowblind.” There were also “hidden messages” in the song¬–but you had to play it backwards to hear them. From all reports, Styx live shows still hold up after four decades. They’ve had 5 consecutive multi-platinum albums as well as sixteen top 40 singles such as “Lady,” “The Best of Times,” and “Too Much Time on My Hands.”