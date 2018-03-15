Thur March 22nd–Arts and Business Luncheon: Alberto Rey, Distinguished Professor

Arts & Business Luncheon with Alberto Rey: Thursday, March 22, 12pm-1pm

Alberto Rey is an Artist, a Distinguished Professor at State University of New York at Fredonia, Orvis-endorsed fly fishing guide and the founder and director of the Children in the Stream Youth Fly Fishing Program.

“I am fortunate, that for over a decade, I have been able to combine all aspects of my life that I love–teaching, guiding, fly fishing and art.”

Alberto Rey’s lecture will discuss the evolution of his environmental art as well as the business of creating his most recent work in Nepal (www.bagmatiriverartproject.com) and his current project which investigates extinct birds. (www.extinctbirdsproject.com).



Bachman’s Warbler ( Vermivora bachmanii ) Oils on Wooden Panel by Alberto Rey

Specimen Number: E5 3-0.5, Male Institutional Collection: Roger Tory Peterson Institute of Natural History, Jamestown, New York

Blair Koss, Co-Founder & Designer of Rosie Furniture, will moderate the discussion

Lunch will be provided. Registration is required. Limited seats available.

Registration: https://ftiartsluncheonalbertorey.eventbrite.com

214 Central Ave, Dunkirk NY 14048

T: 716.680.6009 E: incubator@fredonia.edu W: www.fredonia.edu/incubator

*Parking Lot accessible from Washington Avenue

Fredonia Technology Incubator