TUE OCT 31 – FLOGGING MOLLY at The Rapids Theater, Niagara Falls

Celtic punks Flogging Molly always deliver a high energy show that gets the whole room into the Irish swing of things. Touring material from their new album “Life is Good” as well as favorites from older albums like “Whiskey On A Sunday” and “Drunken Lullabies.” Flogging Molly fans tend to turn into an absolute frenzy of bodies moving, beer flying through the air and plenty of crowd surfers. The large seven-member band, of course, feed off the crowd and their shows usually turn into one big party.



