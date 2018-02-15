Master Stone Carver at the NAAC
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Antoine Moose Jr.
CAPTURING LIONS in STONE
a presentation by master stone carver : Nicholas Fairplay
FRIDAY, FEB 16th
1:30pm
NACC / Townsend Gallery
Join friends and colleagues as we gather together
for an afternoon of conversation and discovery.
All are welcome!
Join us for a 40 min presentation by master stone carver Nicholas Fairplay, an expert in Renaissance, Baroque and Roman Architecture and Sculpture.
Discover the stories and techniques behind the carving of the great lions, and chat with the man who uncovered the stone secrets of the great pyramids during the Giza Pyramid Archeological Mapping project.
More Information on Nicholas Fairplay at
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