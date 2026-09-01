Will Flemming Apologizes For 'Inflammatory' Comments On Jazz Chisolm

Will Flemming, the WEEI play-by-play voice of the Boston Red Sox, spent Sunday's 16-1 blowout loss at Yankee Stadium going progressively further off the rails. With the Yankees ahead 7-1 in the eighth inning, Jazz Chisholm drew a walk against Jovani Moran and stole second base.

Boston wasn't holding him, so he immediately stole third. Flemming called Chisholm "a bush league player" who "plays the game the wrong way" and then suggested to color analyst Will Middlebrooks that Moran should "drill" Yankees catcher Austin Wells in retaliation. "Moran should fight Chisholm," he also said on air.

The Yankees were not quiet about it Monday. Multiple players called Flemming "unprofessional" and questioned why a radio announcer would suggest intentionally hitting opposing players.

Jazz Chisholm himself said he woke up Monday, found out what was said and was unbothered, noting that manager Aaron Boone had actually called for the steals himself because Boston wasn't holding him.

Flemming apologized on social media Monday, writing that his comments "crossed a line" and that rivalry games "get me fired up." He also called Boone directly to apologize.

He was not on WEEI's Monday night broadcast, previously scheduled off.

The Red Sox are four games behind the Yankees in the AL Wild Card race and lost the season series Sunday. The frustration was evident. The microphone was on.