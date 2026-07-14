Ziaire Williams Is Signing With The Lakers On A One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to sign 24-year-old forward Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal Monday, completing their 15-man roster after one of the most active offseasons in the franchise's recent history.

Williams, who averaged 10.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 56 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season, gives JJ Redick's roster a 6-foot-9 wing with length and perimeter shooting off the bench.

The backstory that will follow Williams to LA: he was Bronny James's teammate at Sierra Canyon High School in California before both entered the NBA draft through different paths.

LeBron James is no longer a Laker, he informed the team he was leaving earlier this month, but Bronny remains, and Williams arrives as a former high school running mate of the younger James now playing in a post-LeBron Lakers era.

Williams was a 2021 lottery pick, the 10th overall selection by the Memphis Grizzlies, who spent three seasons in Memphis before joining Brooklyn in 2024.

His shooting from three has been inconsistent across his career but his defensive versatility and size are the specific qualities the revamped Lakers roster needed in its final wing spot.

The Lakers are not done. They remain in strong pursuit of restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga and are exploring sign-and-trade options with Atlanta or other roster moves to create room to add him.