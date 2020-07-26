How Car Accident Lawyers Can Help Your Case

When you first get your driver’s license, you don’t ever imagine getting into an accident. You just want to drive and get places and stay safe, but the reality is that accidents happen all over the world, every day. So, not only do you need to stay safe on the road, but you need to know what to do if an accident does occur. For starters, you need to call up a lawyer – here’s why:

Determine the Blame

Sometimes, the case of who is at fault is cut and dry. However, other times it can be a lot more problematic to determine who should have looked closer or driven slower. The last thing you need is to take the blame for something that is not your fault and get yourself in financial and legal trouble. If you’re someone who can stand up for themselves – that’s great. But a lot of people have an issue with confrontation and might say the wrong thing trying to ease the tension, which is then an expert lawyer will tell you first to not say a word, and then take over and get you out of trouble.

Handle the Paperwork

Even the smallest fender-bender can result in a ton of paperwork that you need to find, fill, sign, and look over to make sure that what you’re submitting is correct. Between a police report, insurance cards, and potentially medical reports, there’s a lot to keep in mind, and it will take you a lot of time to compile everything. This is something that a law firm can handle for you, so if you value your time and want to spend it on something more productive (and especially if you’re in a hospital recovering!), you might want to hand it off to them.

Legal Advice

If you mainly drive within one state, it’s a good idea to research laws in the area. However, if you travel much, or if you find yourself in an accident while far from home, this Honolulu car accident law firm recommends finding a lawyer with deep knowledge of state-specific laws because otherwise you might be left with no insurance coverage because you didn’t know which company you needed to file the claim with.

Collect Evidence

As an accident happens, you will probably be disoriented and unsure of what to do. If you call up a lawyer immediately, they will instruct you to do two things: the first is to do a welfare check on all the passengers in your car and other cars, and the second is to start taking evidence. They will tell you exactly what to take pictures of and from which angles so that you have everything you need when you file a claim. Forgetting to take a picture of a single detail can break your case, so make sure you listen to their instructions carefully. They will also tell you to get a medical check-up, even if you feel fine at the moment because there could be injuries that develop over time, and you want to have the documentation that you’ve been to a doctor right after the accident.

Compensation

It’s incredibly hard to chase after compensation for an accident if you don’t have a lawyer by your side. You probably aren’t sure of your rights and what exactly you’re entitled to, so you might ask for a lot less than you can get or even nothing at all! A good lawyer will help you set realistic goals and ask for a sum that you are most likely to get, so you walk away with at least something in your hands.

Peace of Mind

Getting into an accident can be extremely stressful, and if you are someone who generally struggles with stress or anxiety, this can really push you to the edge of your capabilities. But if you have a lawyer by your side whom you trust, you will be able to relax and not worry about it so much, knowing it is handled by a professional.

People tend to shy away from hiring a lawyer for “small issues” like car accidents, but it is the same as not going to a doctor when you’re experiencing chest pain – you don’t know how much you may need their help until you go and ask. So don’t be afraid to reach out to your lawyer and explain the situation – it might save both your wallet and your wellbeing. Don’t wait for an accident to happen to start researching them, either. Find a lawyer you trust and keep their phone number memorized to have on-hand when you need help.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



