How To Choose The Right Home Warranty Plan

When it comes to home warranties, there are a lot of choices out there. And with so many options, it can be tough to decide which plan is right for you and your home. To know which home warranty plan is best for you, it’s important to understand the different types of coverage and what they cover.

A home warranty is a service contract that covers repairs or replacements on many items in your home, like your refrigerator, oven, or washer and dryer. Home warranties are different from homeowners insurance, which covers damages from events like fires or burglaries. Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing a home warranty plan.

Coverage

First and foremost, you’ll want to make sure that the plan you choose covers the systems and appliances in your home that you want to be covered. Some home warranty plans only cover certain items, so it’s important to read the fine print and understand exactly what is and isn’t covered.

If you’re not sure what you need, a good place to start is by looking at your home’s systems and appliances and identifying which ones are most important to you. For example, if you have an older home, your heating and cooling system may be a priority, while someone with a newer home may be more concerned about covering their appliances. These are some different home warranty plans, each with its advantages and disadvantages.

Basic Plans

Basic home warranty plans typically cover your home’s major systems, like heating and cooling, electrical, and plumbing. Some plans will also cover appliances, like your dishwasher and refrigerator.

Basic plans are a good option if you’re looking for general coverage for your home. They’re also a good choice for an older home since they tend to cover items that may break down more often. However, basic plans typically don’t cover as much as more comprehensive plans. So if you’re looking for comprehensive coverage, you may want to consider a different option.

Comprehensive Plans

Comprehensive home warranty plans cover everything that basic plans do, plus they typically include coverage for additional items, like your washer and dryer, oven, and microwave.

Comprehensive plans are a good option if you're looking for complete coverage for your home. However, comprehensive plans can be more expensive than basic plans. So if you're on a budget, keep your options open.

Price

Of course, you’ll also want to consider the price of the plan. Home warranty plans can range in price, so be sure to compare plans and prices before making your final decision.

Keep in mind that the price of the plan is not always the most important factor. In some cases, it may be worth paying a little more for a plan that covers more than one that’s less expensive but has less coverage.

Discounts

Some home warranty companies offer discounts if you purchase more than one plan. For example, you may be able to get a discount if you also purchase a home insurance policy from the same company. It’s always a good idea to ask about discounts before you purchase a home warranty plan. You may be able to save money on your plan by taking advantage of available discounts.

Customer Service

When something goes wrong in your home, you’ll want to be able to reach customer service easily. The best home warranty companies have multiple customer service channels, including telephone, email, and live chat. They also have knowledgeable representatives who can answer your questions and help you file a claim.

Transparency

You should be able to see what’s covered in a home warranty before you purchase it. The home warranty company should have a clear and concise list of what’s included in your coverage. If you’re unsure what something means, ask the customer service representative to explain it.

Also, make sure you understand what’s not covered in your home warranty. This is just as important as knowing what is covered. Read the fine print, so you’re not caught off guard later on.

Reliability

Every company has its history with clients no matter what its advertisement claims. Make sure to research the company and check feedback or reviews that clients left. If one comment intrigues you, comment back with your questions so that you are sure this is the right home warranty company for you.

Flexibility

You should have some flexibility when choosing a home warranty company. For example, you should be able to choose the level of coverage you need. You should also be able to choose the length of the contract.

Some home warranty companies also offer additional coverage, such as for swimming pools and spas. If you have one of these items, you’ll want to make sure the company you choose offers coverage for them.

Choosing the right home warranty company doesn’t have to be difficult. Just keep these factors in mind, and you’ll be sure to find a company that meets your needs. With a little research, you can find the perfect home warranty company for your situation.