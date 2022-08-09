6 Injuries You May Sustain After a Head-On Car Collision

If you are involved in a head-on collision, the chances are good that you will sustain some sort of injury. Some injuries may be more serious than others, but all should be taken seriously. For example, whiplash is a common injury after a head-on collision, but it can still lead to long-term pain and suffering. On the other hand, a traumatic brain injury can have life-altering consequences.

To help you educate about the various injuries that can result from a head-on collision, we have compiled a list of injuries you may suffer after a head-on car collision. We have also shared tips on dealing with such injuries, so read the article till the end.

Whiplash

Whiplash is a neck injury caused by the sudden movement of the head, either backward, forwards, or to the side. The damage to the neck occurs when the tendons and muscles are stretched beyond their capacity. Whiplash can be extremely painful and, in some cases, may even lead to long-term pain.

If you sustain a whiplash injury, consider taking these steps afterward:

Apply ice to the area for 20 minutes at a time, several times a day.

Take over-the-counter pain medication such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

Wear a neck brace to immobilize the area and prevent further injury.

See a doctor or chiropractor for additional treatment.

Traumatic Brain Injury

A traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a type of brain damage that occurs when the head is suddenly and violently jarred. The force of the impact causes the brain to collide with the skull, which can cause bruising, bleeding, and other damage. A TBI can lead to long-term problems such as memory loss, impaired judgment, and even personality changes.

If you think you may have sustained a TBI in a head-on collision, seek medical attention immediately. If possible, avoid moving your head or neck until you can be properly examined by a doctor.

In the meantime, follow these tips:

Do not smoke or drink alcohol.

Avoid taking any drugs, even over-the-counter medications.

Get plenty of rest.

Limit your exposure to bright lights and loud noises.

You can also sue the other driver if the accident was their fault and you suffered a TBI. Learn more about recovering damages after a head-on collision and TBI injury by clicking on the link.

Broken Bones

Broken bones are a common injury after a head-on collision, especially in the legs, arms, and hands. The impact of the collision can cause the bone to break or shatter. In some cases, the bone may puncture the skin, leading to infection.

Keep these tips in mind regarding broken bones:

Do not move the affected limb.

Apply ice to the area to reduce swelling.

Talk to a doctor if the pain is severe and does not stop.

Lacerations

Lacerations are deep cuts that occur when the skin is torn open. They can be caused by shattered glass, flying debris, or even the seatbelt during a head-on collision. Lacerations can be extremely painful and may even require stitches to close the wound. It is usually caused by reckless driving.

If you suffer a laceration in a head-on collision, take these steps:

Apply pressure to the wound to stop the bleeding.

Clean the wound with soap and water.

Apply an antibiotic ointment to the wound.

Cover the wound with a sterile bandage.

Seek medical attention if the bleeding does not stop or if the laceration is more than half an inch deep.

Burns

Burns are caused by the explosion of the airbags, contact with a hot surface, or exposure to chemicals. Burns can range from mild to severe and often require medical attention.

Consider following these steps for relief:

Cool the burn with cool water for 10 minutes.

Apply a sterile bandage or wrap to the burn.

Take over-the-counter pain medication such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen (consider contacting a doctor first).

Do not pop any blisters that form.

Abrasions

Abrasions, or scrapes, occur when the skin rubs or scrapes against a rough surface. They are usually minor injuries, but they can be painful and may require medical attention if they are deep enough.

Here’s how to deal with it:

Clean the wound with soap and water.

Apply an antibiotic ointment to the wound.

Cover the wound with a sterile bandage.

Consider choosing a personal injury attorney if you wish to sue the other party for damages.

Final Word

A head-on collision can be a traumatizing event. Not only is it scary, but it can also lead to severe injuries that may require long-term treatment. If you are ever involved in a head-on collision and suffer an injury from the above list, make sure to follow the tips mentioned above on dealing with the injury.