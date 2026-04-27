Jimmy Kimmel Made A Joke About Melania Trump On Thursday And She Wants Him Fired

Jimmy Kimmel recorded a White House Correspondents’ Dinner parody on his ABC show on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

In it, he looked at Melania Trump and said, “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

Two days later, on Saturday night, a man named Cole Tomas Allen drove to the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the actual dinner was taking place, and opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint.

President Trump and Melania Trump were evacuated from the venue. Allen had written a manifesto declaring his intent to target members of the Trump administration and sent it to family members before showing up at the hotel.

On Monday morning, Melania Trump posted a statement on X. “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country,” she wrote.

She continued, “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy, his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.”

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.



People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

She said people like Kimmel “shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,” accused ABC of shielding him from consequences, and closed with a direct demand, “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand.” President Trump separately called on ABC to fire Kimmel.

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Actually Say?

The WHCA’s 2026 dinner broke with a long-standing tradition by booking mentalist Oz Pearlman as the headline act rather than a comedian.

Kimmel, who has hosted the dinner twice and used it as a vehicle for pointed jokes about whoever is in power, was not invited.

He responded by recording his own mock version of the monologue on Thursday for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, delivering the set he would have given if he had been asked.

The jokes about Melania were the ones that aged the worst. “Our First Lady, Melania, is here.

Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

He then turned to her birthday, which fell on Sunday April 26: “She’s planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?'”

He called her January documentary “the world’s first motionless picture” and made a reference to the Epstein files. He also told the audience that if he bruised Trump’s ego, it would only make his hands look less disgusting.

The segment aired Thursday. No one was harmed Thursday. The dinner itself was Saturday.

What Happened On Saturday?

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton was Trump’s first appearance at the event during either of his presidential terms.

WHCA President Weijia Jiang, the CBS News correspondent, had worked to restore the tradition of presidential attendance after years without it. Saturday night was the result of that effort.

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old part-time teacher and video-game developer from Torrance, California, arrived at the hotel and opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint before he could enter.

Trump and Melania were evacuated. Jiang called it “a harrowing moment for everyone in attendance” and confirmed the event was halted on the advice of law enforcement.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators believe Allen was targeting members of the Trump administration.

Allen had written a manifesto stating his intent and sent it to family members shortly before arriving at the hotel.

On the social media platform Bluesky, Allen had previously described Trump as an “antichrist,” a “traitor,” and a “sociopathic mob boss.”

Trump told reporters afterward that the experience had been “a rather traumatic experience” for his wife.

Asked Sunday on CBS whether Melania had been scared, Trump said: “I don’t want to say, and people don’t like having it said that they were scared, but certainly, I mean, who wouldn’t be when you have a situation like that?”

It was described as the first time Melania had been publicly at Trump’s side when he was aggressively evacuated by the Secret Service.

Why Melania Went After Kimmel Specifically

The connection between Kimmel’s Thursday segment and Saturday’s shooting is timing, not causation. Kimmel recorded a joke about Melania looking like an expectant widow.

Two days later, a man with a stated intent to harm members of the Trump administration showed up with a gun at the hotel where she was sitting.

Melania’s statement does not allege that Kimmel caused the shooting, it alleges that his words are part of a broader cultural sickness that she holds responsible for the political environment that makes such events possible.

That is a meaningful distinction, though not one that makes the criticism less pointed. “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy, his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” she wrote.

She said people like Kimmel “shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate” and accused the network of enabling him.

“He hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.” Her closing line was direct, “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand.”

Kimmel’s Constant Attacks On The Trumps

This is not Kimmel’s first encounter with this specific dynamic. Last September, ABC temporarily suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Kimmel made a joke following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The FCC’s chairman Brendan Carr had raised pressure on the network. When Kimmel returned to the air, he acknowledged that his Kirk joke had been “ill-timed or unclear or maybe both” and said he understood why people were upset.

The parallels between the two situations are close enough that both sides of the current argument have noticed them.

Kimmel made a joke that could be interpreted as referencing political violence against Trump, whether he intended it that way or not is a separate question, and shortly after, an act of political violence involving Trump was attempted.

The sequence was different with Kirk, where the assassination preceded the joke, and the same argument about sequencing applies here in reverse. Kimmel made the joke before the shooting, not after.

The network and Kimmel are now in the same position they were in last September, and Melania’s statement ends with the same implicit demand the White House made then.

What Kimmel’s Defenders Are Saying

Supporters of Kimmel are pointing out the sequence carefully. He taped the segment on Thursday.

The shooting was Saturday. He could not have known what Allen was planning, and the joke itself, “glow like an expectant widow,” was almost certainly a reference to Trump’s history of surviving assassination attempts, not a prediction or encouragement of one.

The Hollywood Reporter framed the defense plainly. Kimmel was likely joking about the president’s health and the multiple prior attempts on his life, “not being targeted for assassination,” and he could not have known what was going to happen at the WHCD.

The counter to that defense is equally available. Kimmel has been through this before.

He was suspended for making a similarly ambiguous joke after Kirk’s death. He returned and acknowledged the joke had been poorly timed.

He then made another joke, before a major political event, about the death of the president, that carries the same structural ambiguity.

Whether that reflects a failure of judgment or a principled refusal to self-censor is the question the current argument is actually about.

ABC and Kimmel’s representatives had not publicly responded to Melania’s statement as of Monday morning.