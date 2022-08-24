CEPA Gallery and Art247 are hiring!

CEPA Gallery is hiring for three part-time positions:

Marketing Fellow : This fellow’s efforts will focus on growing public awareness, disseminating information, and sharing success stories. Knowledge of Photoshop and graphic design, as well as digital media marketing and press relations is helpful. Tasks will include developing press packages, creating blog entries/newsletters for our members and donors, planning social media posts, creating exhibition postcards, and collecting a history of press coverage for the program.

Outreach and Development Fellow: This fellow will help plan outreach to residents, partner organizations, and businesses for the program. The fellow will also assist in grant writing and growing CEPA's network of funders and supporters. Tasks include grant writing, representing CEPA on the ground at community events, and communicating with community partners and businesses.

Education Fellow: This fellow will assist the Education department in its multifaceted programming, including afterschool programs, Saturday community programming, CEPA workshops, and CEPA's well-known programs Photography Works and the Mobile Darkroom. Tasks include assistant teaching, overseeing CEPA's Darkroom, Photo Lab, and Photo Studio, and collecting images and stories about the activities to showcase our successes.

Send cover letter and resume to search@cepagallery.org.

Accepting applications through August 31, 2022.

Hours: 10 hours per week Tuesday through Saturday for 16 weeks renewable for a second 16 week semester based on interest and availability.

Art247 is looking for wonderful people dedicated to the Arts!

ARTS/CRAFTS & CULTURAL INSTRUCTORS AND TEACHERS From traditional classrooms to creative studies, help us immerse Greater Western NY youth and adults in the Arts! We love your support in providing our community with great instruction, exhibitions, and programs! We offer great pay levels for all programming.

We are currently seeking successful, enthusiastic ART INSTRUCTORS, CRAFTING INSTRUCTORS, and/or CULTURAL EDUCATION INSTRUCTORS for multiple positions. The ideal candidate/s will be committed to providing outstanding classroom & workshop instruction, be able to create their own classroom curricula, and organizing unique, memorable events that are of the highest quality. S/he/they/them should be passionate about Cultural Disciplines, and/or Arts/Crafts including history, and techniques, and be detail-oriented, and highly creative. This role also requires excellent leadership skills and the ability to manage classroom environments. If this sounds like an opportunity that excites you, we look forward to hearing from you!