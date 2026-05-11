Hiker Dies On Mt. Wilson Trail In The Second Straight Saturday With A Fatality

A 53-year-old man died on the Mt. Wilson Trail in Sierra Madre on Saturday May 9, 2026, after suffering a medical emergency, making it the second consecutive Saturday that someone has died on one of Southern California’s most popular hiking routes.

Police closed the trail at 10 AM and reopened it at 2:04 PM after the investigation was completed.

Sierra Madre Police Department Sgt. J. Rodriguez told City News Service that officers received a call at approximately 10 AM about a hiker experiencing a medical emergency.

The victim’s friends and fellow hikers on the trail had already begun performing CPR when rescuers arrived.

Officers and Sierra Madre Fire Department firefighters worked to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team issued a statement acknowledging the efforts of the people who tried to help before professional rescuers arrived. “Sierra Madre Search and Rescue extends our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man. We also extend our thanks to the man’s friends and other hikers who assisted today.”

No foul play was suspected. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office will determine the official cause of death. The victim has not been publicly identified.

The Second Saturday In A Row Someone Died

The death on May 9 is the second consecutive Saturday that someone has died on the Mt. Wilson Trail from Sierra Madre.

The week before, Saturday May 2, a hiker fell a significant distance down a fixed rope section of the trail and died.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that death, which occurred at Mt. Wilson Road and the Little Santa Anita fire break.

Officials at the time did not specify whether the man died from injuries sustained in the fall or from a cardiac event that may have preceded or accompanied it.

Two deaths on the same trail in two consecutive Saturdays has drawn renewed attention to the Mt. Wilson Trail’s demands and its risks at a time when the trail has only recently been restored to public access following significant damage.

The Trail And Why It Is Challenging

The Mt. Wilson Trail begins in Sierra Madre in Los Angeles County and climbs approximately six miles one way to the summit of Mount Wilson, which sits at 5,710 feet in the San Gabriel Mountains above the Los Angeles basin.

The round trip covers approximately 14 miles of terrain that trail review site AllTrails describes as “rocky, exposed, and steep in several sections.” The US Forest Service describes the route as cutting across steep, exposed slopes.

The trail had been closed for an extended period prior to recently reopening following damage caused by the Eaton Fire and the erosion and debris flow that followed.

Trail managers and local officials had warned during the closure and in the period since reopening that conditions can shift quickly after wildfires and related weather events, and that trail closures may remain in place for extended periods while repair work is completed.

The reopening brought significant foot traffic back to one of the most recognizable trails in the San Gabriel Mountain range, a route that draws both experienced hikers and casual visitors who underestimate what the trail requires physically.

What Will The Medical Examiner’s Investigation Determine?

The specific nature of the 53-year-old man’s medical emergency has not been disclosed by police.

No details were given on the type of medical event he experienced before he became unresponsive on the trail.

The investigation by Sierra Madre Police and the LA County Medical Examiner will determine what happened and provide the official cause of death.

What is known is that people around him responded quickly. His friends and other hikers on the trail were performing CPR before any professional rescuers reached his location, an act of care that the Search and Rescue Team specifically acknowledged in their public statement.

Whether that intervention influenced the outcome cannot be determined from the information available, but the response from the people around him was immediate.

The Broader Context For Trail Safety In Southern California

The Mt. Wilson Trail is not an unusual destination for Southern California hikers.

The San Gabriel Mountains draw enormous numbers of visitors from the Los Angeles metropolitan area, particularly on weekends and particularly during spring when temperatures in the basin climb and the mountains offer cooler air.

The trails in the Angeles National Forest and the area around Mt. Wilson are among the most heavily used in the national forest system nationally.

The combination of high visitor volume, terrain that is genuinely demanding, and a user base that includes people across a wide range of fitness and experience levels has historically produced medical emergencies and accidents on popular trails.

The Mt. Wilson Trail’s recent closure for Eaton Fire damage repair and its subsequent reopening would have drawn hikers who may not have been on the trail in months or years, some of whom may have underestimated the physical demands of a 14-mile round trip on rocky, exposed terrain that gains thousands of feet of elevation.

Medical emergencies on trails present a specific set of challenges that differ from emergencies in urban settings.

Response times are longer because rescuers must travel the same difficult terrain the hikers travel.

Access for vehicles and advanced medical equipment is limited or nonexistent at many points along the trail.

The ability of bystanders to provide basic life support, CPR, positioning, keeping a victim calm, becomes proportionally more important when professional help is ten or twenty minutes away on foot rather than three to five minutes by ambulance.

The man’s friends and fellow hikers on the trail understood that reality on Saturday morning. They did not wait. They acted.

The trail is open. The investigation continues.

What Makes The Mt. Wilson Trail Different?

The Mt. Wilson Trail is not the kind of hike where difficulty is hidden in the fine print.

The AllTrails listing is direct about it, rocky, exposed and steep in several sections.

The elevation gain from Sierra Madre to the summit is approximately 4,500 feet across a six-mile ascent, the equivalent of climbing a significant mountain without the benefit of switchbacks that gradually pace the effort.

The trail is also considerably more demanding in the spring than casual visitors may realize.

Temperatures in the San Gabriel foothills can be 20 to 30 degrees warmer than at the summit, which means hikers who dress for the base may be unprepared for conditions at altitude, and hikers who dress for the summit may generate dangerous heat loading on the climb.

The Eaton Fire damage that closed the trail prior to its recent reopening added a layer of instability to sections of the route, loose material, altered terrain and conditions that are not yet fully stabilized after the wildfire and subsequent rain events.

Trail managers have been explicit that conditions remain variable.

That combination of a demanding baseline difficulty and a recently reopened route with storm and fire damage makes the current period on the Mt. Wilson Trail one that requires honest self-assessment from every person who starts the climb.

The pattern of two consecutive Saturday fatalities, one fall, one medical emergency, does not suggest the trail is categorically unsafe.

It does suggest that some of the people arriving at the trailhead in Sierra Madre may not be arriving fully prepared for what the trail asks of them physically.

