Purple Heart Presented To Alabama Veteran 58 Years After Vietnam

Richard “Rick” Leigeber of Cullman, Alabama, stood at VFW Post 2214 on May 4, 2026, and received the Purple Heart he had earned in the Cu Chi Valley of Vietnam in 1968 or 1969, fifty-eight years after the injury that entitled him to it.

Congressman Robert Aderholt, a Republican representing Alabama’s 4th Congressional District, presented the medal.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Leigeber said after the ceremony. “I never thought I would be able to get it.”

He is 75 or 76 years old now, a life member of the VFW and the American Legion, a man who leads the White Crosses Memorial in Cullman honoring fallen soldiers, a man who supports the Veteran Memorial Burial Team and raises money for veterans and shows up for his community in the ways that the people around him have come to depend on.

He was inducted into the Cullman Veterans Hall of Fame in 2024. He has been recognized in his community for what he gave to his country.

For 58 years, he did all of it without the one formal recognition that documented the specific cost of his service, the medal given to those who were wounded in combat.

That changed on May 4.

Who Is Rick Leigeber?

Leigeber served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. He was assigned to Company A, 4th Battalion, 23rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade within the 25th Infantry Division, the unit known as Tropic Lightning, headquartered at Cu Chi northwest of Saigon.

He deployed to Vietnam in 1968 and served in the Cu Chi Valley through 1969.

The Cu Chi Valley and the Tet Offensive are two of the most historically significant phrases of the Vietnam War, and Leigeber’s service sat at the intersection of both.

The Cu Chi district is where the tunnel network that North Vietnamese and Viet Cong fighters used to stage operations against American forces was most extensive, an underground city of more than 250 kilometers of tunnels that connected command centers, hospitals, weapons caches and troop staging areas beneath the jungle floor.

American forces, including the 25th Infantry Division, spent years attempting to clear and neutralize the tunnel network without ever fully succeeding.

The fighting in and around Cu Chi was sustained, close and unpredictable.

The Tet Offensive, which began on January 30-31, 1968, was the most dramatic military event of the entire Vietnam War, a coordinated surprise attack on more than 100 cities, towns and military outposts across South Vietnam, launched simultaneously during the traditional Vietnamese New Year ceasefire.

The 25th Infantry Division’s area of operation was directly affected. The assault shattered American public confidence in the official narrative about the war’s progress and changed the political trajectory of the conflict.

For the soldiers who were in the field during Tet, who experienced it not as a news story but as a sudden, overwhelming and terrifying escalation of already dangerous conditions, the offensive was the defining moment of their Vietnam service.

Leigeber was there. He was in the Cu Chi Valley with Company A, 4th Battalion, during the period that included Tet.

His injury, the injury that earned him the Purple Heart that would take 58 years to arrive, occurred during that service.

The Awards He Carried Before The Purple Heart Arrived

When Leigeber was inducted into the Cullman Veterans Hall of Fame in 2024, the record of his service that accompanied the honor listed what he had received formal recognition for.

The Combat Infantryman Badge, which requires serving in active ground combat, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 Device, the Vietnam Service Medal, qualification as a 1st Class Gunner for the M60 machine gun, and the Sharpshooter rating for the M16 rifle.

Each of those recognitions documents something real about what Rick Leigeber did in Vietnam.

The Combat Infantryman Badge in particular is not ceremonial, it is awarded only to soldiers who have been in active ground combat, who have engaged the enemy directly in their assigned duties as infantrymen.

The M60 machine gun rating documents his proficiency with the primary crew-served automatic weapon of the Vietnam War, the weapon that his unit would have relied on during any sustained engagement.

What was absent from that list was the Purple Heart, the recognition of the wound itself, the physical evidence of the specific moment when the war reached him directly.

Why It Took 58 Years

The gap between a Vietnam-era combat injury and the formal presentation of a Purple Heart is not as unusual as it might seem from the outside.

Tens of thousands of Vietnam veterans were never properly processed for decorations they had earned, a failure rooted in the chaos of the war itself, in the bureaucratic dysfunction of a military system overwhelmed by scale and controversy, and in the specific ways that Vietnam veterans were often processed out of the military and back into civilian life without the careful administrative follow-through that earlier generations of veterans received.

The Purple Heart requires documentation of the wound, the circumstances, and the enemy action that caused it.

In Vietnam, that documentation often existed in some form but was incomplete, misfiled, lost in unit records that were damaged or destroyed, or simply never transferred into the veteran’s official service record when he separated from active duty.

Veterans who did not know to advocate for their own recognition, who came home and simply tried to build lives and move forward, often went without medals they had fully earned.

The process of recovering those recognitions has been ongoing for decades. Veterans service organizations, congressional offices and the Department of Defense have all participated in efforts to find and correct these records.

Congressman Aderholt’s involvement in Leigeber’s case suggests that the congressman’s office helped navigate whatever documentation and verification process was required to confirm the injury and formalize the award, a service that members of Congress perform regularly for veterans in their districts.

The Ceremony At VFW Post 2214

The Purple Heart was presented at Cullman VFW Post 2214, the same post where Leigeber has been a life member, the community of veterans he has belonged to and served for decades.

Congressman Aderholt presented the medal in person.

Aderholt had written about the moment on Facebook before the article was published. “It was my honor to present Richard Leigeber of Cullman with the Purple Heart he had earned after being injured while serving in Vietnam,” he wrote.

The ceremony itself was described as a special event, a formal presentation of a recognition 58 years delayed, in a community that had already honored the man receiving it.

Leigeber has been a presence in Cullman’s veterans community throughout the decades since his return from Vietnam. He leads the White Crosses Memorial, the roadside display that marks the names of fallen servicemembers in honor of their sacrifice.

He participates in the Veteran Memorial Burial Team, supporting the ceremonies that ensure veterans are laid to rest with appropriate military honors. He has raised money for veterans and shown up for the community that his service helped protect.

In 2017, he was recognized at VFW Post 2214’s fourth annual Heroes Dinner. In 2024, he was inducted into the Cullman Veterans Hall of Fame. On May 4, 2026, he received the Purple Heart.

What Does The Purple Heart Represent?

The Purple Heart has a history that stretches back to George Washington, who established the original decoration, called the Badge of Military Merit, on August 7, 1782, during the Revolutionary War.

Washington personally awarded it to three non-commissioned officers for extraordinary fidelity and essential service.

The decoration fell largely into disuse after the Revolutionary War and was revived in its current form in 1932 by General Douglas MacArthur, on the 200th anniversary of Washington’s birth, specifically to honor American soldiers wounded or killed in action.

The criteria are specific and unchanged. The Purple Heart is awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces who have been wounded or killed in action against an enemy of the United States, or as a result of enemy action.

It is not an award for valor or for achievement, it is a recognition of sacrifice, of the fact that the war found you directly and that your body bore the cost.

Approximately 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been awarded since World War II. Each one represents a specific moment in which a specific person’s service to their country involved a specific physical harm.

Rick Leigeber’s Purple Heart represents a moment in the Cu Chi Valley of Vietnam, sometime during his service with the 25th Infantry Division, when the war that he had volunteered to fight reached him directly.

He received the medal 58 years after that moment. He said he never thought he would get it.

He has it now.