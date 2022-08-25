Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers SCAJAQUADA SEPTEMBER starts in just ONE WEEK!

Kick off the month with us next Thursday as we clean up along the shoreline of Scajaquada Creek. Every volunteer will also receive a coupon for a free pint of Perry’s Ice Cream! Space is limited and filling fast.
Have you seen all of the amazing prizes up for grabs during the Scajaquada Scavenger Hunt?!
- Custom excursion with Waterkeeper
- An outfitted kayak from our Waterkeeper fleet
- A limited edition Oxford Pennant
- Perry’s Ultimate Ice Cream Pack
- 4-person tent from Eureka
- Scajaquada Creek and Waterkeeper gear
- Water-inspired art work
- And the Grand Prize: a mega prize-pack LOADED with gift cards to all your favorite local spots!
A win for you. A win for Scajaquada Creek!
When you register before September 1st, not only will you get our Early Bird rate (only $20!), you’ll be entered to win a BNW Rain Barrel! Also, the first 100 registrants will receive a free ticket to join us at the post-hunt party at Buffalo Cider Hall!
