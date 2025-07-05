Buffalo Reading Invasion Thursday July 10th from 7pm

Fresh off an awesome turnout in June (check out pics here), the folks that participate in the Buffalo Reading Invasion are gathering once again, this time on Thursday July 10th from 7pm – 8pm on the east side of the Buffalo AKG Museum (the Hoyt Lake side) for an hour of reading in yet another incredible Buffalo space.

The AKG is open until 8pm that night, and Cornelia, the great restaurant inside, will be open for drinks, snacks, and small plates. It should be a special night.

Please spread the word, and join for an hour of communal reading in an iconic public space.

More details are online at www.buffaloreadinginvasion.com, including the schedule for the remainder of the summer.

You can also find them on Facebook @buffaloreadinginvasion or contact Geoff Schutte at geoffschutte@gmail.com