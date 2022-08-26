BEAU FLEUVE MUSIC & ARTS CELEBRATION IS THIS SUNDAY!

Beau Fleuve Music & Arts has a weekend filled with special events leading up to its 6th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration which will be held on This Sunday Sunday August 28th, 2022 at the Buffalo Central Terminal. The one-day festive celebration described as “WNY-Buffalo’s Most Diverse Festival” stands on the pillars of diversity with hosting a wide variety of genres of music, arts and culture.

The Annual Celebration includes performances on multiple stages from regional, national & international musical acts, art installations & exhibitions, the fan favorite silent disco, poetry spoken word, speaker panels, street-art, fashion, sports culture, film, back yard games, food trucks, beer & wine garden, family-fun area, mind + body + soul health & wellness, vendors village and More!

Notable Music Performances will be by National Recording & Touring Artist STOVE GOD COOKS, DNTWATCHTV, Q BROCK, LINDSAY NICCS, GRACE GREENAN, JOHNNY HART & THE MESS, CHUCKIE CAMPBELL , IMYOUNGWORLD, MC TAE, STRESS DOLLS & MORE

Notable Art Exhibitors include KIDWITTHEWINGS, DEJA MARIE, XOJOITA, PETER PONCE, JIMMY KELLER & MORE.

Notable Art Installation/Activation Areas include BURCHFIELD-PENNEY ARTS LIVE PAINTING, STREET-ART , WEARABLE ART, SIT & THINK CHAIRS & MORE

Curated Talks will include MIND + BODY + SOUL, CANNABIZ, SEAT AT THE TABLE & TONEYBOI

In addition to our Annual Celebration Beau Fleuve has expanded to the “BEAU FLEUVE MUSIC & ARTS CELEBRATION WEEKEND” that will be a weekend full of events starting Thursday August 25th until Sunday August 28th, 2022.

Thursday, August 25th – “ Laugh Alil” Comedy Show

Friday, August 26th – “Happy Hour with Friends”

Saturday, August 27th – “Field Day” featuring Annual Charity Softball Game and “VIP Reception”

Sunday, August 28th – 6th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration

SINGLE & GROUP GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE

AT BEAUFLEUVEMUSICARTS.COM