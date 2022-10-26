The 4 Best Views of the Iconic NYC Skyline

New York City offers one of the most spectacular skylines in the world. The good news is there are many spots to visit to enjoy a stunning view of the city, which will make you fall deeply in love with the Big Apple during a visit.

If you want to breathe in the beauty of this vibrant, bustling, and unique city, you must add at least one of the following destinations to your bucket list. Here are the four best views of the iconic NYC skyline.

Top of the Rock

Few views of NYC can compare to the Top of the Rock open-air observation deck. It blows the world-famous Empire State Building out of the water with striking views of midtown from the 67th, 69th, and 79th indoor and outdoor decks.

You will breathe in the beauty of its impressive midtown skyscrapers and Central Park from the glass-walled platforms. Don’t miss out on unobstructed views of the city, and buy Top of the Rock tickets in advance to save time and money in the Big Apple.

One World Observatory

Stand among the clouds on One World Observatory’s 102nd floor, which provides 360-degree views of this atmospheric city. Enjoy stunning views of some of the most iconic landmarks in New York City on a clear day, such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, and the Hudson River.

The ride up to the viewing deck is as impressive as the view, as you will reach it within 47 seconds inside a high-speed elevator. During the ride, you can enjoy time-lapse technology to learn about the city’s transformation from the 1500s to the present day.

A Helicopter Tour of NYC

A helicopter tour will provide a breath-taking birds-eye view of the Big Apple. You’ll fly high over many of NYC’s world-famous landmarks, such as Central Park, the State of Liberty, the Chrysler Building, and Manhattan. You will view the city from a whole new perspective, and it is a sight that will remain with you long after the experience is over. It is a perfect option for every type of traveler, including couples, families, and groups of friends.

The Empire State Building

The Empire State Building is on most tourists‘ to-visit list during a trip to NYC. It is not only an architectural wonder, but it offers beautiful views of the city’s stunning skyline. You can enjoy sweeping views from either the 86th or 102nd floors.

Crowds are expected due to its popularity, but you will be rewarded with a picturesque view of the city’s top landmarks, such as the Chrysler Building, Rockefeller Plaza Center, Brooklyn Bridge, and Times Square.

There is so much to see and do in New York City; you might worry you will miss out on a unique experience. If you do anything during your trip to the city, you must visit at least one world-famous landmark to absorb its skyline from a height. Include one or all the above places on your itinerary for a fun trip you will never forget.