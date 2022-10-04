Torn Space Presents “Boulevard”A New Virtual Reality Performance with FLATSITTER

Dates: Nov. 4-5, 11-12, 17-19, Dec. 1-3, 2022

Time Slots: 7:00pm, 8:15pm at Torn Space: 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo

Torn Space Theater returns with its final offering of 2022- Boulevard is a multimedia immersive performance experience featuring virtual reality by FLATSITTER and live performance directed by Torn Space. Boulevard runs November 4-5, 11-12, 17-19 and December 1-3 with two time slots at 7pm and 8:15pm. On October 28th there will be a Torn Space fundraiser and preview of selections from Boulevard. All performances take place at Torn Space Theater inside the Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo, NY 14212. Incorporating footage captured during CrossWalk, Torn Space’s summer fashion show and art party experience, this new performance explores layers of identity through the presentation of fashion, glamor, and power structures occurring in both public and private spaces. Combining symbols and archetypes from the Torn Space mythology with branded imagery from fashion designers BUREAU, OGLXRY, Vice Paradise and Kylie Priscilla, Boulevard observes the process of constructing the self in an age of hyper-connectivity, “influencer” personas and the omnipresent desire for self-optimization. Audiences of 20 will experience the performance within two realms; the actual and the virtual. In the actual world we witness performers occupying their private spaces; they rest, make a drink, bide their time and confront one another. This equilibrium is fractured when a disturbing anonymous phone call is received, prompting the players to take refuge and gently slip into a fantasied and festishized sense of self that occurs within virtual reality.

Fundraiser Please join us for a cocktail reception, a behind the scenes look at Torn Space’s upcoming performance of Boulevard, a virtual reality experience, an artist talk by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola, and the unveiling of Torn Space Theater and Mirabo Press’s limited edition art prints titled “They Kill Things.” This inaugural set of prints was conceived by Torn Space and collaboratively produced by Buffalo’s premier print studio Mirabo Press based on production photography by FLATSITTER and Mark Duggan. Tickets and more information about the fundraiser and Boulevard are available at: https://www.tornspacetheater.com/home/ Boulevard is the last performance in Torn Space’s 2022 INTERSECTION: Performance Series, which is supported by leading sponsors: Cullen Foundation, NYSCA, Erie County, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Stenclik Family Charitable Foundation, Creative Arts Initiative, the June Farrington Fund, M&T Bank, REDC and NYS DanceForce.