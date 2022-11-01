Torn Space Presents “Boulevard”A New Virtual Reality Performance opens this FRIDAY

Dates: Nov. 4-5, 11-12, 17-19, Dec. 1-3, 2022

Time Slots: 7:00pm, 8:15pm at Torn Space: 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo

VR meets live performance in this new production combining symbols and archetypes from the Torn Space mythology with branded imagery from fashion designers BUREAU, OGLXRY, Vice Paradise and Kylie Priscilla. Boulevard observes the process of constructing the self in an age of hyper-connectivity, “influencer” personas and the omnipresent desire for self-optimization. Limited capacity audiences experience the performance within two realms; the actual and the virtual. In the actual world we witness performers occupying their private spaces; they rest, make a drink, bide their time and confront one another. This equilibrium is fractured when a disturbing anonymous phone call is received, prompting the players to distrust one another and to take refuge by gently slipping into a fantasied and fetishized sense of self that occurs within virtual reality.

How the production works

Audience members will enter in groups of twenty. Ten people will first view a virtual reality performance designed by FLATSITTER based upon original footage and previous Torn Space production material while ten people view a live performance that is bathed in neon light navigated by four actors. The audience then trades perspectives; those viewing the live performance will enter into virtual reality and those in virtual reality will view the live performance. At conclusion, both groups of audience members experience the final scene together where the content of virtual reality and theater merge. The production lasts approximately sixty minutes, is experienced while seated for the duration of the show and there is no audience participation.

Fundraiser Please join us for a cocktail reception, a behind the scenes look at Torn Space’s upcoming performance of Boulevard, a virtual reality experience, an artist talk by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola, and the unveiling of Torn Space Theater and Mirabo Press’s limited edition art prints titled “They Kill Things.” This inaugural set of prints was conceived by Torn Space and collaboratively produced by Buffalo’s premier print studio Mirabo Press based on production photography by FLATSITTER and Mark Duggan. Tickets and more information about the fundraiser and Boulevard are available at: https://www.tornspacetheater.com/home/ Boulevard is the last performance in Torn Space’s 2022 INTERSECTION: Performance Series, which is supported by leading sponsors: Cullen Foundation, NYSCA, Erie County, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Stenclik Family Charitable Foundation, Creative Arts Initiative, the June Farrington Fund, M&T Bank, REDC and NYS DanceForce.