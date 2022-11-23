Kavinoky Theatre adds 2 performances – Stephen King’s MISERY Sat. Nov 26 – Sun Nov 27 @3:30

The stage adaptation of the beloved Stephen King classic follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, rescued from a car crash by his “Number One Fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go.

Starring Adriano Gatto as PaulKavinoky Artistic Director Loraine O’Donnell as Annie. Directed by Brian Cavanagh. Adapted by William Goldman,(All the President’s Men, Marathon Man & The Princess Bride)

*MASKS ARE NOT REQUIRED BUT ENCOURAGED*