Lorigo Working Hard for State Supreme Court Seat

By Tony Farina

Joe Lorigo, a former majority leader of the Erie County Legislature and the current minority leader, is one of two candidates not cross-endorsed for a State Supreme Court vacancy in Tuesday’s election. There are five seats up for election and six candidates.

Lorigo, who was admitted to the bar in 2008 has served as a county lawmaker since 2012 where he has made his mark fighting for fairness and transparency and to keep the lid on county spending.

“I serve as a taxpayer watchdog representing all of my constituents and if I am elected to serve as a State Supreme Court justice, I will bring that same sense of watchdog fairness to the people who appear before me,” Lorigo told this publication.

The contested race boils down to Lorigo, a Conservative with Republican backing and City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan, a Democrat who is also supported by the Working Families Party.

Lorigo is backed by the Conservative and Republican parties of all eight counties and is the endorsed candidate of AFSCME Local 1095 which represents all the blue-collar union members for Erie County.

While serving as a county lawmaker, Lorigo has also been a practicing attorney since being admitted to the bar and represents a cross section of clients from all walks of life.

“I have real world experiencing representing my clients and my experience as a county lawmaker has given me insight into the problems people face in their daily lives,” said Lorigo. “I am ready to take a seat on the State Supreme Court bench and bring all that experience to that job, working for the people as I always have. Working for their best interests.”