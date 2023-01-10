Arts & Culture Featured Literature

Just Buffalo Literary Center seeking to hire new Communications Coordinator

January 10, 2023
Jamie Moses

Just Buffalo’s Communications Coordinator works closely with program staff to tell the JBLC story in a meaningful & impactful way.
From the BABEL author series & Silo City poetry series to the JB Writing Center for teens, there’s so much good news to share.
JBLC is committed to inspiring readers & writers of all ages & all walks-of-life through the power of the literary arts.
You’ll find dedicated colleagues who are passionate about the communities we serve. Plus, JBLC offers a competitive benefits package and is deeply committed to healthy work-life balance.

To apply for this position, submit cover letter and CV/résumé by Monday, January 23, 2023 to: submissions@justbuffalo.org.

Check out the full Job Description