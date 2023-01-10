Just Buffalo Literary Center seeking to hire new Communications Coordinator

Just Buffalo’s Communications Coordinator works closely with program staff to tell the JBLC story in a meaningful & impactful way.

From the BABEL author series & Silo City poetry series to the JB Writing Center for teens, there’s so much good news to share.

JBLC is committed to inspiring readers & writers of all ages & all walks-of-life through the power of the literary arts.

You’ll find dedicated colleagues who are passionate about the communities we serve. Plus, JBLC offers a competitive benefits package and is deeply committed to healthy work-life balance.



To apply for this position, submit cover letter and CV/résumé by Monday, January 23, 2023 to: submissions@justbuffalo.org .