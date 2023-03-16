Squeaky Wheel’s first exhibiton at new Tri-Main home “hiba ali | oceans we carry: rough as silk”

On view March 24–May 20, 2023

Free and open to the public

Squeaky Wheel presents a solo exhibition by artist hiba ali that utilizes videos, music, textiles, amongst other media. Through storytelling, oceans we carry: rough as silk explores the figure of the silk worm through visualizing the history and continued presence of African-descent communities from the Swahili-Indian ocean. They map the relationships between the Swahili coast of East Africa, South India and the Arab world.

The geographic location of the Indian Ocean contains the history of trade, that includes enslaved people, gold, spices, and many other cultural aspects that continue to be present in the lives of its people and diasporas. ali’s work activates the healing modalities of music, sound and storytelling as offering points of dialogue and contextualization. Their work anchors audiences in discussions of global anti-Blackness, colorism, and colonialism, broadening our understanding of these topics beyond the US.

Building Virtual Worlds: An Introduction to Virtual reality

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6:00 – 8:00 pm

March 21 – March 30, 2023

Total price for all 4 sessions: $135 members/$175 non-members



In this workshop, you will learn how to create immersive and interactive virtual worlds using A-Frame, a free, web-based tool for building virtual reality experiences. It is easy to use for beginners, and powerful enough to create complex projects as your skills progress. You’ll leave with the skills to make games and/or experimental websites.

