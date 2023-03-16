Heiress of Seagram’s Seeks Appeal of NXIVM Sex Cult Sentence in US Supreme Court

Heiress of Seagram's, Clare Bronfman, seeks appeal to the US Supreme Court after being sentenced to 81 months in prison for her role in the NXIVM cult. Heiress of Seagram's, Clare Bronfman, seeks appeal to the US Supreme Court after being sentenced to 81 months in prison for her role in the NXIVM cult.

Clare Bronfman, the 43-year-old heiress of Seagram’s, has filed a Writ of Certiorari to the US Supreme Court seeking an appeal of her 81-month sentence for her role in the NXIVM sex cult. This comes after her appeal was denied by the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in December.

Four out of nine Supreme Court Justices must agree to hear the case for it to move forward, and annually the Supreme Court hears about 80 cases out of an average of 8000 requests, making Bronfman’s odds of being heard about 1 percent.

Bronfman was sentenced to 81 months in prison, triple the federal sentencing guidelines calculated for her crimes of conviction and lack of criminal history, by Judge Nicholas G. Garufis in September 2020. He cited Bronfman’s “willful blindness” in supporting NXIVM leader Keith Raniere with vast sums of her inherited fortune. She was one of seven children of the late Edgar Bronfman, the chairman of Seagram’s.

In explaining his sentence, Judge Garaufis said that Bronfman was “the very fuel that powered the NXIVM engine of vengeance and cruelty” and “used her incredible wealth and attempted to use her social status and connections not only to support NXIVM’s work but also as a means of intimidating, threatening and exacting revenge upon individuals who dared to challenge its dogma.”

Bronfman’s attorney is Ronald Sullivan, the faculty director of Harvard’s Criminal Justice Institute. If the court opts to hear Bronfman’s case, her attorney and the government will submit briefs. Roughly a third of the US Supreme Court decisions are made without oral arguments.

If the court takes her case, a final decision may not come before her release, set for August 18, 2025, 30 months from now.

Bronfman was convicted after a six-week trial before Judge Garaufis in 2019, and her sentencing came after nearly two years in the maximum-security Philadelphia Detention Center. She was transferred to the low-security Danbury FCI and is currently suing the US Bureau of Prisons over her placement in Danbury.

The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that Judge Garaufis acted within his discretion in sentencing Bronfman.