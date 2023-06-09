Attend Next Week’s Job Fair @ the Downtown Central Library Wed. June 14

Job Fair @ the Downtown Central Library
1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo 14203
Wednesday, June 14
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Over 70 employers expected
Free & open to the public
Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success and bring resumes
In collaboration with the New York State Department of Labor
Participating Businesses/ Organizations:
Adecco
ADMAR Supply
Aftercare Nursing Services
Amazon
Armstrong Fluid Technology
Aspire of WNY
AVOX Systems Inc. dba Safran Aerosystems
Boston Valley Terra Cotta
Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology
Buffalo City Mission
Buffalo Employment & Training Center
Buffalo & Erie County Public Library
Buffalo Homecare
Buffalo Lodging Associates
Buffalo Public Schools
Career Connection Network
CINQCARE
City Year
Community Health Center of Buffalo
DKP Buffalo
Durham Staffing Inc.
Elite Home Health Care
Erie 1 BOCES
Erie County Department of Personnel
Erie County Medical Center Corporation
Evergreen Health
Express Employment Professionals
FedEx Ground
Fidelis Care
Fresenius Kabi USA
Gateway Longview
General Mills
Horizon Health Services
HR Partners Staffing
Hyatt Regency Buffalo
Intandem
It Takes A Village Action Group
Ivy Lea Construction
JM Smucker- Milk-Bone Buffalo
Job Corps
Just for Kids Before and After School Programs
Kaleida Health LTC
Laborers Local 210
Lexington Co-op Markets
Liberty Home Care
Masis Staffing Solutions
Mavis Tire
Morgan Services Inc.
Neighborhood Health Center, WNY
New Directions Youth and Family Services
New York State Police
NFTA
Niagara County Community College
Northland Workforce Training Center
Northwest Bank
NYS DOCCS
PCB Piezotronics
People Inc.
Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York
Professional Culinary Academy
Remedy Staffing
Rise Baking Company
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Seneca Gaming Corporation
Spectrum
Student Transportation of America
The Mentholatum Company
The Summit Center
The Westin Buffalo/Patina 250
Tops Markets
Townsquare Media
Treehouse Foods
United Healthcare
United Thermal Systems
UPS
US Foods
Venture Forthe Inc.
Wegmans Food Markets
WNYDDSO
Zenner & Ritter Home Services
