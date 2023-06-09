Attend Next Week’s Job Fair @ the Downtown Central Library Wed. June 14

Job Fair @ the Downtown Central Library

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo 14203

Wednesday, June 14

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Over 70 employers expected

Free & open to the public

Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success and bring resumes

In collaboration with the New York State Department of Labor

Participating Businesses/ Organizations:

Adecco

ADMAR Supply

Aftercare Nursing Services

Amazon

Armstrong Fluid Technology

Aspire of WNY

AVOX Systems Inc. dba Safran Aerosystems

Boston Valley Terra Cotta

Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology

Buffalo City Mission

Buffalo Employment & Training Center

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library

Buffalo Homecare

Buffalo Lodging Associates

Buffalo Public Schools

Career Connection Network

CINQCARE

City Year

Community Health Center of Buffalo

DKP Buffalo

Durham Staffing Inc.

Elite Home Health Care

Erie 1 BOCES

Erie County Department of Personnel

Erie County Medical Center Corporation

Evergreen Health

Express Employment Professionals

FedEx Ground

Fidelis Care

Fresenius Kabi USA

Gateway Longview

General Mills

Horizon Health Services

HR Partners Staffing

Hyatt Regency Buffalo

Intandem

It Takes A Village Action Group

Ivy Lea Construction

JM Smucker- Milk-Bone Buffalo

Job Corps

Just for Kids Before and After School Programs

Kaleida Health LTC

Laborers Local 210

Lexington Co-op Markets

Liberty Home Care

Masis Staffing Solutions

Mavis Tire

Morgan Services Inc.

Neighborhood Health Center, WNY

New Directions Youth and Family Services

New York State Police

NFTA

Niagara County Community College

Northland Workforce Training Center

Northwest Bank

NYS DOCCS

PCB Piezotronics

People Inc.

Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York

Professional Culinary Academy

Remedy Staffing

Rise Baking Company

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Seneca Gaming Corporation

Spectrum

Student Transportation of America

The Mentholatum Company

The Summit Center

The Westin Buffalo/Patina 250

Tops Markets

Townsquare Media

Treehouse Foods

United Healthcare

United Thermal Systems

UPS

US Foods

Venture Forthe Inc.

Wegmans Food Markets

WNYDDSO

Zenner & Ritter Home Services