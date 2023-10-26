Cults! Revolution! Latex! MUNNYCAT Share New Single “Follow the Leader”

Khaledzou and K808 of MUNNYCAT love making music videos together about as much as they love making music together – which is a lot. They concepted the visuals for their newest single ‘follow the leader’ about 2 weeks ago, gathered up 6 of their favorite collaborators from around the country, rolled up their sleeves and got to work filming in and around LA. Drawing inspiration from stories of charismatic cult leaders, 70’s cinema, and their love for all things spooky – their newest vide ofeatures 3 dark, but lovely vignettes that explore late stage capitalism and the way people look for answers when things get dark and confusing (but… make it MUNNYCAT!).

To rewind, the song’s original idea came about while cooking dinner and listening to music one night. ‘Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In’ came through the speakers and they began to kick around the idea of how the era of harmony and understanding that the song sings about – still hasn’t arrived. What began as a casual conversation, became a moment of intense inspiration. The age of Aquarius hasn’t dawned, but… the age of the Scorpio? That sounds about right.