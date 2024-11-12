Come Meet “The Fitzgeralds” – New Musical Playing at ICTC through Nov. 24th!

Step into the dazzling, yet turbulent world of one of the most iconic couples of the Jazz Age in The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul, a riveting new musical by Christie Baugher, with orchestrations by Frank Galgano and Matt Castle. Through sweeping melodies and heart-wrenching moments, The Fitzgeralds of St. Paul explores the highs and lows of love, madness, and artistic genius, culminating in a haunting, dreamlike conclusion that suggests some stories, no matter how painful, are destined to repeat.

Zelda Sayre, bold and unbridled, opens the show, singing of a lost lover who, she believes, will return. Enter F. Scott Fitzgerald, her muse, lover, and creative rival. Together, they ignite an intense and passionate relationship, full of wit, wildness, and artistic ambition. Their whirlwind romance takes them from the heights of literary fame to the depths of destructive jealousy and addiction. Scott’s unrelenting pursuit of greatness strains their bond, while Zelda, yearning for recognition of her own talents, becomes trapped in a cycle of creative competition and gaslighting. As Scott’s career falters, he confines Zelda to an asylum and flees to Hollywood in search of a fresh start. But even the physical distance cannot sever their connection. In one final attempt to rekindle their former happiness, they journey to Havana—only to face tragic consequences.

Fitzgerald's Webpage: https://irishclassical.com/the-fitzgeralds-of-st-paul-11-8-24-11-24-24/

THE FITZGERALDS OF ST. PAUL

Book, Music and Lyrics by Christie Baugher

CAST

F. Scott Fitzgerald……………….. ………………………… …………………Jewell Wilson Bridges* †

Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald……………….. ………………………… ………………….Shannon O’Boyle* †

PRODUCTION TEAM

Director…………………. ………………………… ………………………… ………………Danny Mefford

Composer, Lyricist, and Playwright……………….. ………………………… ……Christie Baugher

Orchestrator……………… ………………………… …………………….. Frank Galgano, Matt Castle

Production Stage Manager………………….. ………………………… ……….Leyla Gentil-Rosado

Assistant Stage Manager………………….. ………………………… ………………….Camille Jessica

Music Director, Conductor, Piano……………………. ………………………… …Bridget Moriarty