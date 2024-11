This Week at Central & Online: November 23 – Dec 1

1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203 716-858-8900 | www.BuffaloLib.org

Saturday, November 23 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Gallery Conference Room *

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM WNYGS Library Collection Research Assistance. Grosvenor Room

1:00 PM – 2:40 PM Universal Anime Saturday: The Breadwinner (2018). Auditorium

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Crafternoons With Mr. Dan. Children’s Room

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM White Coats for Black Lives Thanksgiving Luncheon & Health Expo. Gallery Area

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Liberation for One, Liberation for All Friendsgiving. Central Meeting Room

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Special Collections Tour. Meet @ Grosvenor Room

Sunday, November 24 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2:00 PM – 3:30 PM Jazz Sunday: The Music of Benny Golson. Ring of Knowledge

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM Queen City Workers Center Meeting. West Room

Monday, November 25 Library open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9:45 AM – 12:00 PM Class Visit. Throughout Library *

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning WNY ArtWorks Program. Central Meeting Room *

Tuesday, November 26 Library open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Baby Toddler Storytime. Children’s Room

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Free Alternatives to Photo Editing. TechKnow Lab

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Gallery Conference Room *

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM International Institute of Buffalo Tour & Program. Central Meeting Room *

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Information Table: Project Mona’s House. Near Computers

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room *

4:30 PM – 5:55 PM ISUPK: Israelite School Universal Practical Knowledge. Gallery Conference Room

Wednesday, November 27 Library open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM 3D Printing Certification Course. West Room

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Information Table: Kaleida Health Youth Link & Be PrEPared Program. Teen Space

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Walk-Up Tech Help. Near Computers

3:00 PM – 5:25 PM Movie Matinee: The Fabelmans (2023). Ring of Knowledge

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Arts for Learning WNY ArtWorks Program. West Room *

5:15 PM – 6:45 PM Buffalo Presidential Center Board Meeting. Gallery Conference Room

Thursday, November 28 Library Closed – Happy Thanksgiving!

Friday, November 29 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Homeschool Library Club. Gallery Conference Room

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Afternoon Art Break. West Room

3:30 PM – 4:55 PM Hope and Wellness Recovery Café: Belonging and Community. Ring of Knowledge

Saturday, November 30 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Crafternoons With Mr. Dan. Children’s Room

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Happy 189th Birthday, Mark Twain! Auditorium

Sunday, December 1 Library open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2:00 PM – 4:30 PM Queen City Workers Center Meeting. West Room

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular library hours

Rare Books 101. Rare Book Room

Leonardo da Vinci Rare Book Themes. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

Say Their Names. Collections Gallery, 2nd floor

President John F. Kennedy. Buffalo Presidential Center, 2nd floor. Saturdays, 10 am – 4 pm

The Development of Braille. Across from Grosvenor Room, through Nov. 30

Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.

Entering the Library:

Everyone must go through a weapons detection system to enter the Library.

The Washington St. entrance is open during all Library hours. The Ellicott St. open hours are varied. The Clinton St. entrance is only open for Auditorium programs