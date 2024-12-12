Order Within Chaos: Liu Yang’s Artistic Journey

Liu Yang’s artistic journey is a fascinating exploration of materials and their intrinsic order. From her early background in gemmology to her current practice in contemporary art, her work finds a delicate balance between the natural and the man-made, creating a unique language through the dialogue between form and material.

From Science to Art: A Transformation of Perspective

Liu Yang’s foundation in gemmology has deeply influenced her artistic practice. Her studies allowed her to examine minerals at their core, understanding the cracks, textures, and inclusions that often go unnoticed. What might appear random to the naked eye holds a hidden order—a structure defined by nature’s own logic.

When Liu moved to London and joined Central Saint Martins, she began expanding this perspective into her artistic practice. She started connecting the precise geometries found in architecture with the organic forms of minerals. In her work, the cracks and textures of stones are not just decorative elements; they narrate stories of time, nature, and transformation.

In Motion, 2023, silver, smoky quartz (Photo by Liu Yang)

“Follow Like a Shadow”: Unveiling Nature’s Hidden Order

Liu showcased her series works Follow Like a Shadow at the Autor exhibition in 2024, a body of work that embodies her artistic philosophy. This series highlights the natural imperfections in minerals—their cracks and inclusions—reframing them as sources of beauty and meaning.

By blending meticulous craftsmanship with modern methods, she juxtaposed the organic randomness of minerals with the precision of human-made structures. This approach allowed her to elevate what might traditionally be seen as “flaws,” transforming them into tactile and visual focal points. For Liu, this was not just about altering materials but about interpreting and revealing the hidden order within them.

Left: Lost Gravity, 2023, silver, labradorite. Right: Double Me, 2023, silver, labradorite (Photo by Liu Yang)

“Shimmer”: A Dialogue of Light and Shadow

After Follow Like a Shadow, Liu’s focus shifted to exploring the interplay between light and material. Her Shimmer series, presented at the Inflow exhibition in Hungary, builds upon her earlier explorations while introducing new dimensions of light and movement.

The central concept of this series revolves around the idea of the “frame.” Liu pushed this notion further by turning the material itself into a frame. Drawing on traditional Asian woodworking techniques such as mortise-and-tenon joints, she devised structures where the stones and metals interact seamlessly without relying on adhesives.

This innovative approach not only highlighted the internal textures of the gemstones but also allowed light to interact dynamically with the material. Viewers were invited to experience the shimmering inclusions and subtle shifts of light within the stones, as if witnessing a living conversation between nature and craftsmanship.

Shimmer, 2024, silver, labradorite, rutilated quartz (Photo by Yiru Zhang)

Order in Dialogue

At the heart of Liu Yang’s work lies her constant inquiry into the relationship between nature and the man-made. Through her pieces, she invites audiences to discover the hidden order beneath the surface of what seems chaotic, encouraging a renewed perspective on how form and structure connect us to the natural world.

From the static storytelling of Follow Like a Shadow to the dynamic interplay of light in Shimmer, Liu’s artistic language continues to evolve, offering profound insights into materials, structure, and the beauty of imperfection.