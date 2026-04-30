Oreo Has A New Limited Edition Cookie Coming May 4 And The Flavor Is Going To Surprise You

Oreo announced the Firecracker Pop Cookie on Thursday April 30, 2026, and it will be available at retailers nationwide beginning Monday May 4. Some CVS locations and DoorDash markets already have them.

They are golden sandwich cookies filled with three flavors of creme at once, blue raspberry, lemon and cherry, in a layered filling that packs what Oreo is calling a “triple-flavor punch” with every bite.

The inspiration is exactly what the name suggests. The Bomb Pop, also known as the Firecracker Popsicle and the Rocket Pop, is one of the most iconic frozen treats in American summer history.

Red on the bottom for cherry, white in the middle, blue on top for raspberry.

Oreo took that combination, swapped the lime layer for lemon to work better in a cookie format, and compressed three summers’ worth of nostalgia into a golden wafer.

The cookies are limited-edition and no end date for the run has been announced, which means they will almost certainly disappear before you feel ready to let them go.

What Is In Oreo’s Newest Cookie?

The base is a golden Oreo rather than the classic chocolate version. That matters more than it sounds.

The classic chocolate wafer is assertive enough to compete with a single flavor of creme filling, the original chocolate and vanilla dynamic is balanced precisely.

Three flavors of colored creme layered together would be overwhelmed by chocolate. The golden wafer is milder and buttery, which lets the filling do the work without fighting it.

The filling itself is described as layered, blue raspberry, lemon and cherry stacked in distinct bands rather than blended together.

That is the key to the “triple-flavor punch” description. You are not getting a single mixed creme that tastes vaguely like all three things at once.

You are getting three distinct flavor experiences in sequence within a single bite, which is what makes eating a Bomb Pop feel like three different moments despite being one continuous frozen treat.

Whether Oreo has successfully captured the Rocket Pop experience in a shelf-stable cookie format is a question that requires actual tasting to answer, and based on the fact that they are sold out in some markets before the official nationwide launch, a significant number of people are already attempting to answer it.

The Bomb Pop And Its Long History

Of all the summer frozen treats Oreo could have chosen as its inspiration, the Bomb Pop is probably the best one. It is not just a flavor, it is a visual object and a cultural experience.

The red-white-and-blue color scheme is recognizable from approximately 50 feet away.

Eating one is a specific activity that involves racing the summer heat and inevitably losing, ending up with colored stains on your fingers and a popsicle stick with nothing left on it.

The Bomb Pop was introduced in 1955, the same year Disneyland opened and six months before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus.

It has been a fixture of American summers for more than 70 years. It is sold at ice cream trucks, pool concession stands, gas station coolers and every grocery store freezer section in the country.

The 2026 Firecracker Pop Oreo is arriving in an election year, a World Cup year, and the year before the United States turns 250 years old.

Oreo could not have chosen a more perfectly timed piece of summer Americana to recreate in cookie form.

One fan on Instagram noted the timing immediately, the cookies are “perfect for Fourth of July.”

Another pointed out their potential for the 2026 FIFA World Cup viewing parties this summer. Red, white and blue in a single bite is a food that functions as its own decoration.

How Are Fans Responding?

The response to the announcement and the early store sightings has been enthusiastic with the standard Oreo caveat, people are interested and a subset of them are skeptical about whether the flavors will work together as well as they do on paper.

One commenter was already thinking several steps ahead of simply eating the cookie. “Think about the cake I can make with these,” she wrote on Instagram, with appropriate emoji emphasis.

This is the highest form of Oreo fan engagement, the pivot from consuming the product to using it as an ingredient in something larger.

Oreo cookies have one of the richest secondary culinary lives of any grocery product in America, appearing in everything from no-bake cheesecakes to ice cream crusts to blended milkshakes to crushed-cookie truffles.

A limited-edition flavor with built-in summer theme is going to inspire a specific subset of the baking internet.

A second commenter expressed the core appeal plainly, the cookies look like they would taste good and the timing is perfect.

A third landed on the one thing that would have made them better, “Wish it had the little popping candies!”

The popping candy observation is perceptive. Pop Rocks inside an Oreo that is already named Firecracker Pop would have been an escalation that Oreo has not made, but it is the obvious next step in the concept, and its absence has already been noticed.

Some people are skeptical about whether blue raspberry, lemon and cherry will harmonize in a cookie the way they do in a frozen treat. The skepticism is fair.

Those three flavors work together in a Bomb Pop partly because the medium is cold and the sequential nature of eating a popsicle separates the flavors physically.

In a cookie, all three are present simultaneously in every bite, layered in the creme. Whether that produces the same nostalgic recognition or something more confusing is the test that May 4 will begin to answer.

What Else Does Oreo Have Planned?

The Firecracker Pop Cookie is not Oreo’s only recent flavor experiment. The brand recently launched a small batch of dill pickle-flavored Oreos sold exclusively online for $9.99, a flavor that exists primarily as a conversation piece, following the brand’s long tradition of releasing something annually that guarantees media coverage through the sheer force of its wrongness.

Dill pickle Oreos are not expected to become a permanent fixture. They are the brand announcing that it has no boundaries and no intention of acquiring any.

Also returning this season are the S’moreos, S’mores-flavored Oreos that have become one of the more popular limited seasonal offerings.

The brand has been running limited-edition and collab flavors aggressively for years, including the 2024 partnership with Sour Patch Kids that combined two of the most culturally prominent candy brands into a single product that was simultaneously appealing and deeply unsettling.

The Firecracker Pop Cookie sits in a different category from the experimental flavors. It is not a provocation.

It is not asking you to consider whether pickles and Oreos can coexist. It is asking you to feel something warm and nostalgic about summer and popsicles and being a child in July, and then to eat a cookie.

That is a much easier ask, which is why the early response has been more uniformly positive than most Oreo flavor announcements generate.

Where To Get Them

The Firecracker Pop Oreos are already available at some CVS locations and through DoorDash in select markets ahead of the May 4 nationwide launch. Beginning Monday May 4 they will be at major grocery stores, convenience stores and retailers across the country.

The limited-edition designation means they will not be on shelves forever, Oreo has not specified how long the run will last, but past limited editions have typically remained available through the end of the season they were designed for.

If you want them for a Fourth of July spread, a World Cup watch party, or simply because the idea of three Bomb Pop flavors in a golden Oreo is compelling to you on its own terms, May 4 is the date to mark.

They are already gone in some stores before they officially launched nationwide, which is either a sign of strong demand or a sign that DoorDash delivery drivers are eating them en route.

The Bomb Pop has been a summer institution for 71 years. The Oreo version will be here for considerably less time than that. Get them while the season lasts.