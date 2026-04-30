Qualcomm Stock Is Having Its Best Day In Months And The Earnings Tell You Exactly Why

Qualcomm reported its fiscal second-quarter 2026 earnings on Wednesday April 29 after the market close and the stock surged more than 15 percent in Thursday trading.

That is the kind of move that demands an explanation, and in this case the explanation is both simple and complicated simultaneously.

Simple: the results were better than feared, the automotive business hit a major milestone, and management gave investors a specific date for when the worst of the China problem will be over.

The quarter itself showed revenue declining year-over-year and guidance for the next quarter came in below analyst estimates.

The stock soared on an earnings report that contained genuinely bad news. Understanding why requires understanding what the market was actually looking for and what it found.

How Good Were Qualcomm’s Earnings?

Qualcomm reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.65 against Wall Street estimates of $2.55, a beat.

Revenue came in at $10.6 billion, essentially in line with the $10.58 billion consensus.

GAAP diluted earnings per share came in at $6.88, up 173 percent year-over-year, driven significantly by a large tax benefit that inflated the bottom line beyond what operating performance alone would suggest.

The headline revenue figure of $10.6 billion represented a 3.5 percent decline from the same quarter a year ago.

The smartphone business, still Qualcomm’s largest revenue segment, was particularly difficult.

Handset revenue fell 13 percent year-over-year as the global smartphone market continued its sluggish cycle and as Chinese customers specifically pulled back on orders amid broader uncertainty created by tariff tensions and inventory corrections.

So the quarter itself was a mixed picture at best. Revenue down. Handsets down meaningfully.

Guidance for Q3 coming in below expectations, Qualcomm guided Q3 revenue to $9.2 billion to $10 billion with a midpoint of approximately $9.6 billion, against the $10.23 billion analysts had been expecting.

And yet the stock is up more than 15 percent as of midday Thursday. Here is why.

The Automotive Business Hit A Number That Matters

The single most significant data point in Qualcomm’s Q2 report was not the handset revenue.

It was the automotive revenue.

For the first time in company history, Qualcomm exceeded $5 billion in annualized automotive revenues in a single quarter, a 38 percent year-over-year increase that is transforming the company’s financial profile in ways that are starting to matter at a scale investors can measure.

CEO Cristiano Amon was direct about what comes next. “We expect to exit fiscal 2026 at a run rate above $6 billion” in automotive revenue, he told analysts on the earnings call.

That trajectory, from $5 billion annualized now to $6 billion annualized by year end, means the automotive business is on a path to becoming one of the most significant revenue contributors in the company’s portfolio within the next several years.

The technology driving that growth is the Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform, now in its fourth generation.

The platform covers connectivity, telematics, infotainment, advanced driver assistance and automated driving, essentially everything in a modern car that requires sophisticated semiconductor processing.

Qualcomm disclosed that more than one million cars are now operating ADAS and autonomy functionality on its Snapdragon Ride processors.

That installed base, combined with the multi-year design cycles of the automotive industry, represents a revenue stream that is both growing rapidly and highly durable once customers build their vehicles around Qualcomm’s technology.

Automotive is the clearest evidence that Qualcomm’s long-stated strategy of diversifying beyond smartphones is producing real results at real scale.

The China Signal That Changed The Investment Thesis

The second reason the stock moved was a single sentence from CFO Akash Palkhiwala on the earnings call. “QCT handset revenues from Chinese customers will reach a bottom in the third quarter and return to sequential growth in the following quarter.”

That sentence tells the market something specific and actionable: the worst of the China handset revenue decline is one quarter away from being over.

Investors who have been selling or avoiding QCOM stock because of China handset exposure now have a management-guided timeline for when that headwind reverses.

This is how semiconductor stocks often trade around cyclical downturns.

The actual bottom of the cycle is often less important than the first signal from management that they can see the bottom from where they are standing. Palkhiwala gave investors exactly that signal.

Q3 is the trough. Q4 starts the recovery. If you believe management has visibility into their own order book, and at this point in the sales cycle, they largely do, you buy the stock before Q4 rather than waiting for Q4 to confirm the recovery.

The Data Center Bombshell

One line buried in the earnings release generated significant additional excitement. Qualcomm said it expects to ship custom silicon to an unnamed hyperscaler later this year.

That is a material new revenue stream that had not been formally confirmed before Wednesday night.

Custom silicon for a major cloud company, designed specifically to that company’s AI workloads rather than sold as an off-the-shelf chip, represents the kind of sticky, high-margin, multi-generation business that carries outsized implications for how investors value the company long-term.

Amon was deliberately vague on the customer name. But the existence of the contract, multi-generation custom silicon for a hyperscaler, shipping in 2026, gave the market a concrete data point on Qualcomm’s data center ambitions that analysts had been asking about for months.

The AI And PC Story That Is Building

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 PC platform is now in production. The company’s Oryon CPU is being described by independent reviewers as a genuine competitive threat to Intel and AMD.

A PCMag review of the ASUS ZenBook A16 running Snapdragon X2 said:

“The generational leap from the original Snapdragon X Elite to the X2 series is particularly striking. Qualcomm is now a serious challenger in the PC space and in some cases it is now helping to set the pace.”

The agentic AI use case is central to that argument. Qualcomm cited a list of AI orchestration platforms running natively on Snapdragon X2, including Claude Desktop, Claude Code, OpenAI Codex Desktop, Perplexity Computer, CrewAI, LangGraph and the Humane AI Pin, as evidence that the developer ecosystem is actively building on their platform.

Every major agentic AI framework confirmed running locally on Snapdragon X2 is another data point in the argument that Qualcomm’s chips are becoming the infrastructure of the next generation of personal computing.

The Capital Return Signal

The earnings report also included what the company described as an “acceleration of our capital return program.”

The QTL licensing segment, Qualcomm’s patent licensing business, delivered a 72 percent earnings before tax margin in the quarter.

That licensing business continues to generate substantial cash that Qualcomm is now returning to shareholders at an accelerating rate.

For investors who own the stock for its cash generation characteristics, the accelerated buyback is straightforward positive news.

Big Movement Today Drives The News Cycle

QCOM opened Thursday at $172.00, against a close of $156.00 on Wednesday.

As of midday April 30, the stock is trading around $180.37, up approximately 15.63 percent on the day.

Volume is running at more than three times the average daily volume, reflecting significant institutional repositioning. The stock traded in a range of $163.56 to $175.53 through the morning session.

The prior close of $156.00 means investors who bought at Wednesday’s close and are selling at midday Thursday have captured a gain of more than 15 percent in roughly 24 hours.

The full 52-week range for QCOM is $121.99 to $205.95, today’s move puts the stock back in the upper half of that range after a difficult stretch driven by China trade concerns and smartphone market weakness.

The Structural Question

The elephant in the room for Qualcomm’s long-term investment case is Apple. Qualcomm has historically supplied modems for iPhones, a massive contract that has been at risk for years as Apple develops in-house modem technology.

The transition away from Apple as a customer represents a real and significant long-term revenue headwind that the automotive, PC and data center growth stories need to more than offset.

Wednesday’s earnings do not resolve that question. What they do is provide evidence that the diversification is real and accelerating, automotive at $5 billion annualized and growing 38 percent, PC chips in production with credible reviews, data center custom silicon agreements confirmed and shipping in 2026.

The market is choosing to reward that evidence with a 15-plus percent move rather than punishing the weak near-term guidance.

Whether that judgment proves correct will depend on execution in the second half of fiscal 2026 and beyond.

For today, Qualcomm gave the market four things it was looking for, a bottom date for China, an automotive milestone, a confirmed data center customer, and an AI narrative with real product traction, and the market responded accordingly.