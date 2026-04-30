Calais Campbell Is Returning To The Ravens At Age 40 For Season 19

The Baltimore Ravens are signing Calais Campbell to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The agreement brings the 6-foot-8 defensive lineman back to Baltimore for his second stint with the franchise and his 19th season in the National Football League.

He will turn 40 years old on September 1, 2026, which is also the day of NFL roster cutdowns.

Let that sit for a moment. A defensive lineman in the NFL who will be 40 years old by the time the regular season starts, signing a contract to play his 19th year, returning to a team he previously played for three seasons ago.

In a league where most defensive linemen are finished by their early thirties, Calais Campbell is preparing to be on an NFL roster when he is 40 years old.

The story of how he got here is one of the most quietly remarkable in the history of professional football.

What Campbell Did Last Season To Earn This

The fact that the Ravens signed Campbell is less surprising when you look at what he did in 2025.

Playing for the Arizona Cardinals, the team that originally drafted him in 2008 and the team he returned to last year for a sentimental homecoming, Campbell appeared in all 17 games and recorded 43 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and two passes defended at 39 years old.

Six and a half sacks. At 39. Across a full 17-game season without missing a single contest.

For context: 6.5 sacks is a figure most starting defensive linemen in the NFL would be satisfied with at any age.

It is a figure that a significant number of starting defensive linemen in their primes do not reach in a full season.

Campbell reached it in his 18th year as a professional football player, having spent the previous four years bouncing on one-year deals from team to team after Baltimore released him in 2023.

The Ravens are getting someone who has proven, as recently as five months ago, that he can still generate pressure and make plays in a live NFL game. The question of whether Campbell can still play at 40 is answered by what he did at 39.

Campbell’s Outstanding Career

Campbell was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

He was 21 years old and 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighed 300 pounds, which is a combination of measurements that does not often arrive at the defensive line position.

He spent nine seasons in Arizona and established himself as one of the better all-around defensive linemen in football, six Pro Bowl selections between 2011 and 2015, then again in 2020, a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2019.

A career-high 14.5 sacks in 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars during one of the best individual seasons a defensive lineman has had in recent memory.

He came to Baltimore for the first time in March 2020, acquired via trade from Jacksonville in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

At 33 years old and the reigning Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, he was precisely the kind of player the Ravens wanted, elite professional, veteran leader, defensive Swiss Army knife who could rush the passer or stop the run depending on what the defense needed on any given snap.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said at the time:

“Calais is a player we have long admired, even going back to the draft when he came out of college. He’s a natural fit for our defense and a versatile player who plays like a Raven.”

He spent three seasons in Baltimore. In 2020 he made the Pro Bowl and was twice named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, including after a game against the Eagles in which he had four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and three sacks in a single game.

In 2021 he blocked a field goal against the Steelers in a 16-14 Ravens win and earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In 2022 he posted 5.5 sacks, 36 tackles, two forced fumbles and two passes defended. He was 35 years old.

Baltimore released him in March 2023 to save $7 million in cap space. He went to the Falcons, where he recorded his 100th career sack in Week 6 against Washington.

He went to the Dolphins in 2024 on a $2 million deal. He went back to Arizona in 2025. Now he is going back to Baltimore.

What Campbell Means To The Ravens In 2026

The Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson in free agency this offseason, addressing the premier pass rusher need that had loomed over their defense heading into the 2026 season.

What Campbell provides alongside Hendrickson is different and complementary, a veteran interior/edge presence who can contribute in both run defense and pass rush situations, who requires minimal adjustment because he has played this exact defensive system in this exact building, and who brings a leadership quality that genuinely cannot be quantified.

DeCosta’s original words about Campbell when Baltimore acquired him in 2020, “a versatile player who plays like a Raven,” remain as accurate now as they were then.

The Ravens build their defense around intelligence, execution and professional accountability.

Campbell has embodied those qualities for 18 years and four franchises. He has never been a problem in a locker room. He has never been a headache for a coaching staff. He has never mailed in a season.

When the Ravens released him in 2023, DeCosta said:

“Calais defines what it is to be a Raven. He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization, both on and off the field, are immense. With his passion, leadership and toughness, Calais has undoubtedly produced a Hall of Fame-worthy career.”

Hall of Fame-worthy. DeCosta said that in 2023 when he was releasing him. Three years later, the Ravens are signing him back.

The Historical Weight Of What Campbell Is Doing

To play 19 seasons as a defensive lineman in the NFL requires a combination of talent, physical gifts and professional discipline that almost no one in the history of the sport has managed.

Most defensive linemen, even great ones, see their effectiveness decline sharply by their mid-thirties as the physical demands of the position erode their ability to generate the kind of first-step quickness that makes interior rushers effective.

Campbell has defied that pattern for six consecutive years. He was 34 when the Ravens first acquired him and made the Pro Bowl that season.

He was 35 when he had 5.5 sacks in Baltimore. He was 36 when he made it to Atlanta and hit 100 career sacks.

He was 38 when he signed with Miami. He was 39 when he played all 17 games for Arizona and posted 6.5 sacks. He will be 40 when he arrives at Ravens training camp in July.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award he won in 2019 reflected who he is off the field, his charitable work, his community involvement, his consistent presence in the cities he has played in.

The Ravens, who have a long history of valuing those qualities in their veterans, are getting back exactly the player they said goodbye to in 2023. A little older. Just as effective. Already familiar with the building.

Whether this is Campbell’s final season is a question only Campbell can answer.

He weighs retirement against return every offseason and has chosen return every time, because he can still play, because teams still want him, and because at some level he has simply not been ready to stop.

At 40, in his 19th season, on a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, he is making that choice again.