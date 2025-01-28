Cousin Brucie to Join Local Airwaves Courtesy of WEBR and WLVL

By Tony Farina

A true legend in the radio world for decades will soon be heard locally on Saturday nights from 8 p.m. to midnight beginning this coming Saturday, Feb. 1, on WEBR Radio 1440 AM and 105.3 FM and WLVL 1340 FM, says who was instrumental in bringing in Cousin Brucie to the local music scene.

Yes, says Miller, the one and only Cousin Brucie is coming to the local airwaves and Miller said Kenmore Broadcasting is honored to have the opportunity to present his show to local audiences.

“It is part of our commitment to providing our listeners with some of the best pop music ever recorded,” said Miller in making the announcement of the new show about to hit the local airwaves after a legendary run in the radio world for, it seems, forever.

The new addition to Kenmore Broadcasting’s radio stations is of course courtesy of another legend, the president and CEO of Liberty Yellow Cab, Bill Yuhnke, who although relatively new to the radio business has jumped in as only he can in making Kenmore Broadcasting as competitive as possible. Yuhnke is a hard charger who managed to compete successfully with the new ground transportation services that came along recently and keep Yellow Cab very much in the game.

“I think it is a great addition,” said Yuhnke about Cousin Brucie joining his two stations, another example how Yuhnke tries to keep his businesses competitive, on the ground or on the airwaves. That’s just who he is, still a hard charger who never met a challenge he didn’t relish taking on. And he has been recognized far and wide for his record, recently serving as president of the National Transportation Alliance.

Bruce Morrow is Cousin Brucie who earned his marker “Cousin” while in the lobby of his midtown Manhattan WABC studio when an elderly woman once asked him “Cousin, can you lend me 50 cents to get home” to whom he did give than 50 cents. The name stuck for six decades and he will be on the local airwaves on Saturday nights beginning this week Saturday from 8 to midnight and he is sure to be able to give his listeners some great music to enjoy.

Stay tuned to the next roll out from Kenmore Broadcasting as Yuhnke and Miller are sure to have more to offer on the two stations.