Taylor Swift And Kanye West Are Fighting For The Same Headlines On Thursday And Sources Say Both Teams Know It

For the first time since the summer of 2025, Taylor Swift and Kanye West are dominating the same news cycle simultaneously, and neither of them appears to have planned it that way.

On Thursday, March 26, Swift will attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, her first appearance at an awards show in 18 months and her first major public event since announcing her engagement to Travis Kelce last August.

She leads the night with nine nominations, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, and is the most decorated artist in the show’s history with 34 total wins.

She is not expected to perform. The show airs live on Fox at 8pm ET.

Arriving in streaming the same night, with physical copies dropping Friday, March 27, is Bully, the 12th studio album from Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

It is his first proper solo release in four years, his first through independent company Gamma, and one of the most delayed and anticipated records in recent memory, having originally been scheduled for June 2025 before shifting multiple times. The two events land within hours of each other.

An insider told The US Sun what it means,

“Taylor and Ye both like having all eyes on them, so they will be doing everything to try and grab the headlines. The fact that they will be fighting for the spotlight at the end of the week means both teams have been looking at making the most impact.”

A separate source suggested the outcome may be lopsided, “Taylor takes the high ground when it comes to Ye, but all bets are off as to what he will do to promote his album.”

The Swift-West Feud Of 17 Years

For anyone who needs context on why this particular collision matters, the story starts at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 13, 2009.

Taylor Swift was 19 years old and had just won Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me” when Kanye West rushed the stage, grabbed the microphone from her hands, and told the audience that Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.

Swift stood there stunned. Barack Obama, watching from offstage, called West a jackass. Beyoncé, when she won Video of the Year later that evening, invited Swift back to the stage to finish her speech.

That moment launched what Billboard has since called “one of the most notorious feuds in the music industry.” It has never fully ended.

After a public reconciliation in 2015, during which Swift presented West with the Video Vanguard Award and he sent her white roses, the feud reignited in 2016 when West released “Famous” from The Life of Pablo, containing the lyric “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous.”

West claimed he called Swift to obtain her approval. Her team denied it. His then-wife Kim Kardashian leaked a partial recording on Snapchat, appearing to support West’s version. #TaylorSwiftIsASnake trended globally. Swift disappeared from public life.

She came back with Reputation in 2017, reclaimed the snake imagery, and released “Look What You Made Me Do,” which referenced the tilted stage from West’s Saint Pablo Tour.

In March 2020, the full unedited phone call leaked, and it vindicated her.

The recording showed West had discussed a different lyric with Swift, never mentioned calling her “that b***h,” and asked her to tweet the song, which she declined. Swift had been telling the truth.

The public swung back in her favor.

In a 2019 Vogue interview she described the experience as “a mass public shaming” that left her feeling “very isolated.”

She said, “I knew immediately I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it.” In 2024, her Tortured Poets Department track “thanK you aIMee,” with the letters K, I, and M capitalised, appeared to take aim at Kardashian’s role in the 2016 saga.

The wound has never fully closed.

Where Do West and Swift Stand Now?

Swift is in one of the quieter periods of her career, at least publicly. Her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl produced two number one Hot 100 hits, “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Opalite,” and her new single “Elizabeth Taylor” is climbing radio charts.

According to reports, she has spent the months since last October’s promotional appearances largely off the grid, focused on her upcoming wedding to Kelce and what multiple sources describe as a deliberate period of privacy.

Kelce, who re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, confirmed on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this month that the wedding would happen before training camp begins on July 22.

The iHeartRadio Awards on Thursday will be her first real public moment since then, Swift’s first chance for the world to see her in a major setting since the engagement, the wedding planning, and the grief and gossip that have followed.

West, meanwhile, has been on a markedly different trajectory. The Bully album has been in various states of completion since at least 2024, going through multiple delays, shifting tracklists, and leaked versions.

In January 2026 he published a full-page open letter in The Wall Street Journal, apologising for years of antisemitic statements and other controversial behaviour.

The album, he has said, is not meant to function as an apology or redemptive arc, it is described as a documentation of his internal experience, using music as storytelling rather than defence.

The 13-track record includes previously released singles “Preacher Man,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Damn,” “Last Breath,” and “Losing Your Mind.” A SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles is booked for April 3.

The Collision

Neither camp has acknowledged the other. Neither has referenced the timing. And in a strict sense, both events are their own thing, a major awards show appearance for one of the biggest stars in the world and a long-awaited album release from one of the most divisive figures in music.

They happen to land within hours of each other. They also happen to involve two people who have spent seventeen years alternately ignoring, forgiving, attacking, and being defined by their relationship with one another.

Swift heads into Thursday as the most nominated artist at an awards show she has dominated for a decade, in her first major public appearance in over a year.

West arrives in streaming with an album that has been building since 2024, his first under a new deal designed to give him more control.

The question of who captures the conversation is, as the source put it, probably already being answered behind the scenes.