Taylor Swift Got A Greeting From Travis Kelce At Arrowhead Stadium And The Internet Can’t Handle It

There is a framed photograph hanging in a hallway at Arrowhead Stadium of Taylor Swift performing on that same stage in July 2023.

It is one of dozens of photographs documenting concerts and major events held at the venue over the years.

When Travis Kelce walked past it on March 23 to sign his new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, he did not keep walking.

He stopped. He gave the photograph a small wave. And he said, quietly, “Hey, sweetie. How are you?”

https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/2036223069635678596

The Chiefs posted the behind-the-scenes video to Instagram. The moment in the hallway lasts only a few seconds, but it landed the way these things tend to land when the relationship behind it has been one of the most documented in the world for going on three years.

Fans noted, correctly, that “sweetie” is not a casual word choice. It is one of his established pet names for her, first caught on camera after a Chiefs win over the Ravens when she joined him on the field and he greeted her with “What’s up, sweetie?”

This is a name he has used publicly enough that it has its own context for anyone paying attention.

The photograph itself is from the Eras Tour’s two-night stop at Arrowhead in July 2023.

Those shows are, by now, one of the more consequential concert engagements in recent pop culture history, not because of anything that happened on stage, though plenty happened on stage, but because of what Travis Kelce did in the crowd.

He came hoping to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it. She doesn’t meet people before or after shows. She has to protect her voice for 44 songs.

He went home without meeting her, said so on his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason, and somehow that act of public vulnerability, an NFL tight end openly describing being “butt-hurt” that a pop star wouldn’t take his bracelet, is what started everything.

So the photograph is not just a photograph. It is, in a way, the place where this whole thing began.

Kelce’s New Contract

Kelce came to Arrowhead that Monday to make it official. He signed a three-year deal worth up to $57.735 million, with the first year, 2026, paying him $12 million in guaranteed money plus up to $3 million in incentives.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported the structure; the practical reality, as analysts quickly noted, is that Years 2 and 3 function as dummy years designed to spread cap hits in the event Kelce retires after the 2026 season.

His actual cap number for this year sits at just under $5 million, a number that allowed Kansas City to rebuild its roster after a difficult 6-11 campaign without being hamstrung by carrying a veteran star at full cost.

This is his 14th season with the Chiefs. He has spent his entire NFL career in Kansas City. His career numbers, 1,080 catches, 13,002 yards, 80 touchdowns, three Super Bowl championships alongside Patrick Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid, represent the most decorated run by a tight end in the history of the sport.

He is a first-ballot Hall of Famer playing for a contract that costs his team less per year against the cap than some fringe starters around the league. Brett Veach, the Chiefs’ general manager, managed to make that happen.

On the video, as Kelce settled in to sign, he described coming back in terms that were specific and direct,

“We’re excited, man. I think Coach, Veach and the entire staff have brought in some of our favorites in terms of coaches, but also some of the best in the league have been added to the team. So it’s exciting times and I’m just ready to get back into the team uniform.”

The Phone Call

In the middle of the signing, Patrick Mahomes appeared via FaceTime. Mahomes is still recovering from a season-ending injury.

He has grown a beard during the offseason. Kelce, who apparently was not expecting the call, registered the beard immediately.

“With the beard too?” he said. Mahomes, on the other end, “I just wanted to call to say congratulations. I know you’ve got stuff going on.”

Kelce addressed him as “one five,” in reference to Mahomes’ jersey number.

The two have been the most successful quarterback-tight end partnership in the league since Mahomes became the starter in 2018.

The FaceTime appearance was brief, but for fans of both men, it was its own kind of moment, the two of them, checking in on a signing day, the future of their partnership extending another year.

Did Taylor Swift Influence Kelce’s Decision To Stay With The Chiefs?

The retirement speculation had been running for months before Kelce publicly confirmed his return in early March.

He addressed it on The Pat McAfee Show on March 10, and his answer touched on something larger than football.

“We share the same love for what we do,” he said, speaking about Taylor, “and fortunately, we’ve had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions. It’s just amazing to see her keep going to the table. Keep finding new things to write about. Keep finding new melodies and things like that. And on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does. Something like that definitely motivates me to say, ‘You know what, I’m not done either.'”

He had said something similar to Stephen A. Smith in January, making clear that Taylor was not pulling him toward retirement, but toward the opposite.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game. She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams. Personally, I think that’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship, is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft.”

On the Pat McAfee Show, he also made clear that his own head had been clear on the decision all along, “I’m not gonna lie, it was pretty short and brief. The Chiefs knew where I was the entire time on it.”

The decision, in other words, was not dramatic behind the scenes. He wanted to come back. She was watching her own passion for her work and finding it lit his up too.

He is 36 years old, she is 36 years old, and they are both, by every public indication, still entirely in love with what they do.

Where Do Things Currently Stand?

Taylor Swift will be back at Arrowhead in 2026. That photograph on the hallway wall, the one Kelce stopped to wave at, documents her 2023 Eras Tour shows, the ones she played before she knew he was in the crowd, before any of this happened.

The framed image is a record of a moment that preceded everything that followed. And the man walking past it on the way to sign a contract that locks him in for another season stopped, looked at it, and called her sweetie.

The Chiefs’ social media caption when they posted the signing video read, “Officially official. @tkelce is back for his 14th year.”

It is, by any measure, a good week to be a Chiefs fan. Or, for that matter, a Swiftie.