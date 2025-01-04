SoleTurn Delivers Musical Magic to Bills Super Bowl Drive

By Tony Farina

Will the Buffalo Bills finally bring home a Super Bowl title to their diehard fans who have loyally supported the team for generations, win or lose? Well, many believe they will and to add a little musical magic to the dream the rock group SoleTurn has delivered the music video “This Is Our Year,” another of their creative endeavors featuring a tail gate party and many local familiar faces proclaiming this will be the year the dream comes true (let’s hope it does).

The group’s song with music written by lead vocalist Vik Bhargava with lyrics by Bhargava and Jeff Koehler, looks like a winner from early reviews and SoleTurn is donating any profits from the song to the people of Buffalo and to various charities of Buffalo including the Carson Seinfeld Impact Foundation, Hilary Grace Foundation, and Cradle Beach.

SoleTurn, which is coming off a sizzling concert year in 2024, took time off from work on their upcoming debut album “The Soundtrack of Our Youth” because, according to Bhargava, “we thought the Bills’ year was important enough as they are hopefully on their way to a Super Bowl. We wanted to give fans a super musical video to pay tribute to the moment. The Bills are so much a part of this community and we wanted to be a part of the incredible year the team is having.”

Among the featured faces in the song are people like former DA John Flynn, Ch. 2 morning anchor Pete Gallivan, and attorney Ross Cellino and friends, and of course Mr. Television, John DiSciullio of WBBZ TV. All donated their time adding to the local flavor of “This Is Our Year.”

Sole Turn has appeared locally in various spots promoting their work including the musical video featuring former number one heavyweight contender Joe Mesi in a song titled “The Contender.” Vik and Zachary Michael, who are both singing voices in the song, along with Baby Joe will also be featured on WBBZ TV shortly and recently did a segment on Ch. 4’s Daytime Buffalo which was extremely well received.

SoleTurn is making musical waves across the area and the group hopes their success will materialize even further and the dreams of a Super Bowl championship really do come true.