The StoneZONE: New Roger Stone Show on WABC Radio

New York, NY – Red Apple Audio Networks and 77WABC Radio announce the addition of a new weeknight program, The StoneZONE, hosted by renowned political strategist Roger Stone, 8-9pm ET.

“With the addition of The StoneZONE, radio audiences will have Roger’s perspective on news of the day in real-time,” said John Catsimatidis, Owner of Red Apple Media, Red Apple Audio Networks, and 77WABC. “Our world is moving quicker than ever before, and listeners want to hear Roger’s insider’s understanding of what’s really going on in politics.”

Stone, a renown Republican strategist, brings a mix of sharp political analysis and unfiltered commentary on today’s pressing issues. With an unapologetic and outspoken style, Stone shares his insider’s perspective on the news in Washington, our nation, and the world.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to reach listeners across the country,” said Stone. “When John proposed this idea, I knew I had to jump on it right away.”

Following each evening’s broadcast, a video version of that StoneZONE will soon be exclusively available on Stone’s StoneZONE Rumble channel, where he routinely exceeds 100,000 views or more daily.

Stone is a veteran of 13 national Republican Presidential campaigns including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Jack Kemp, Bob Dole, and Donald Trump. Stone’s role in the 2000 Recount which elected Governor George W. Bush President is renown. In addition to frequently serving as a campaign adviser, Stone was a partner in the legendary Public Affairs firm Black, Manafort, Stone.

The already syndicated Sunday Roger Stone Show maintains its 3-5pm ET slot on Red Apple Audio Networks and also airs on flagship 77WABC.

For information on The StoneZONE with Roger Stone, or any of Red Apple Audio Networks’ syndicated shows, stations may visit www.redappleaudionetworks.com or contact affiliation@redappleaudionetworks.com.

About Red Apple Audio Networks: (www.redappleaudionetworks.com)

Red Apple Audio Networks syndicates several programs from its studios at flagship WABC Radio, NY, a steady top ratings leader in News/Talk. The talent and programs currently offered include The Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis, Cats & Cosby, The Larry Kudlow Show, The Rita Cosby Show, The Judge Jeanine Pirro Show, The Greg Kelly Show, Sundays with Sinatra with Joe Piscopo, and more.

About WABC Radio (www.wabcradio.com)

WABC Radio is an award-winning commercial radio station licensed to New York City, New York, serving the greater metropolitan area. It is owned by Red Apple Media, a subsidiary of Red Apple Group. WABC features some of the biggest names in New York radio, such as Sid Rosenberg, Curtis Sliwa, and more. One of the country’s oldest radio stations, WABC began broadcasting in 1921, originally as WJZ in Newark, New Jersey.