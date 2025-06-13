This Week at Central Library & Online: June 14 – June 21

Saturday, June 14 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:00 AM – 4:50 PM Collective Wisdom: Community Archiving Projects. Central

Meeting Room *

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Playtime. Children's Room

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Lecture: The Erie Canal, Silo City and Flour Milling in Buffalo.

Ring of Knowledge

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Pint-sized Picasso. Children's Room

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Saturday Jewelry Making. Teen Space

2:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference

Room

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Sunday, June 15 Library closed. The Library will reopen on Sundays beginning

Sept. 7, 2025.

Monday, June 16 Library open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM Information Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers

10:45 AM – 1:30 PM Information Table: Project Mona's House. Near Computers

4:15 PM – 5:15 PM Erie County Re-entry Services: Anger Management. West

Room *

Tuesday, June 17 Library open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Children's Room

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Clearview Rehab Treatment Services. Near

Computers

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery

Conference Room *

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Jill McCormick.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88458285677

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Tech Training: Streaming Media. TechKnow Lab *

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Library Foundation Board Meeting. Board Room

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM ISUPK: Israelite School Universal Practical Knowledge. Gallery

Conference Room

Wednesday, June 18 Library open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10:30 AM – 11:15 AM Class Visit. West Room, Children's Room *

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Tea Blend Workshop. West Room *

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Walk-up Tech Help. Near Computers

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Make a Decoden Cream Picture Frame! Teen Space

3:00 PM – 5:15 PM Movie Matinee: A Man Called Otto (2013). Ring of Knowledge 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting.

Joseph B. Rounds Board Room

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Speculative Fiction Book Club. Collections Gallery Conference

Room

Thursday, June 19 Library closed for Juneteenth. Visit us 24/7 at

www.BuffaloLib.org

Friday, June 20 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Clearview Rehab Treatment Services. Near

Computers

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Afternoon Art Break. West Room

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Class Visit. Central Meeting Room, Children's Room *

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Brain Sparks Craft Club! Teen Space

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers

Saturday, June 21 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Playtime. West Room

10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Mental Health Advocates of WNY Writing & Well Being Support

Group. Auditorium

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Pint-sized Picasso. Children's Room

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Lecture: 100 Years of Queer Black Buffalo History. Ring of

Knowledge

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Saturday Jewelry Making. Teen Space

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace

Sunday, June 22 Library closed. The Library will reopen on Sundays beginning

Sept. 7, 2025.

Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular Library hours.

What Does It All Mean? Exploring the Dictionary. Rare Book Room

Lincoln's Funeral. Bflo Pres. Ctr, 2nd floor. Open Fri., 12 noon – 4:30 pm and Sat., 10 am – 4

pm

Lafayette’s Tour in America. Main Concourse

Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only. Entering the Library: Everyone must go through a weapon detection system to enter the Library.

The Washington St. entrance is open during all Library hours. The Ellicott St. open hours are varied. The Clinton St. entrance is only open for