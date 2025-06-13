This Week at Central Library & Online: June 14 – June 21

|1 Lafayette Square • Buffalo • NY • 14203716 •858 •8900 • www.BuffaloLib.or
|
This Week at Central & Online: May 24–June 1, 2025
|Saturday, May 24
|Library open 9 AM to 5 PM
|10:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Sensory Playtime. West Room
|12:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
|12:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Comfort Cotton Community Wellness Event. Central Meeting Room, Gallery Conf. Room
|12:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Drone Day 2025. Reading Park Ramp
|1:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Family History Day 2025. Ring of Knowledge
|1:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Pint-sized Picasso. Children’s Room
|1:30 PM
|4:00 PM
|Love is Loud Luncheon. West Room
|2:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Saturday Jewelry Making. Teen Space
|2:00 PM
|4:45 PM
|Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
|3:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Special Collections Tour. Grosvenor Room *
|3:00 PM
|4:30 PM
|VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace
|Sunday, May 25
|Library closed — visit us online 24/7 at www.BuffaloLib.org.
|Monday, May 26
|Library closed for Memorial Day — visit us online 24/7 at www.BuffaloLib.org.
|Tuesday, May 27
|Library open 8 AM to 6 PM
|9:00 AM
|3:30 PM
|Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Table near Whisper Space *
|10:00 AM
|10:45 AM
|Baby/Toddler Storytime. Children’s Room
|10:30 AM
|1:00 PM
|Information Table: LaBrown Agency. Near Computers
|10:30 AM
|1:00 PM
|It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
|12:30 PM
|1:00 PM
|IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Dr. Gale Burstein. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89555294687
|2:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Information Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers
|4:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|ISUPK: Israelite School Universal Practical Knowledge. Gallery Conference Room
|Wednesday, May 28
|Library open 8 AM to 8 PM
|9:00 AM
|3:30 PM
|Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Table near Whisper Space *
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Job Fair. Main Concourse
|10:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Information Table: PUSH Buffalo. Near Computers
|12:00 PM
|1:00 PM
|3D Printer Certification Class. West Room *
|1:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Walk-up Tech Help. Near Computers
|3:00 PM
|5:20 PM
|Movie Matinee: Abominable (2019). Ring of Knowledge
|4:30 PM
|5:30 PM
|Teen Book Club: BookTok IRL. Near Teen Space
|4:30 PM
|6:00 PM
|NYCLU Teen Activist Project. Central Meeting Room
|5:15 PM
|6:45 PM
|Buffalo Presidential Center Board Meeting. Collections Gallery Conference Room
|Thursday, May 29
|Library open 8 AM to 8 PM
|9:00 AM
|3:30 PM
|Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Table near Whisper Space *
|10:30 AM
|1:00 PM
|Information Table: LaBrown Agency. Near Computers
|10:30 AM
|1:00 PM
|It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
|1:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Walk-up Tech Help. Near Computers
|4:15 PM
|5:15 PM
|Erie County Re-entry Services Program. West Room
|5:00 PM
|6:45 PM
|Trivia @ the Library! Central Meeting Room
|5:00 PM
|7:55 PM
|PUSH Buffalo: Use Your Voice for Climate Justice in NY State. Gallery Conference Room
|6:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|A Reading with Jillian Hanesworth. Auditorium
|6:00 PM
|7:30 PM
|Paging Through History: The Grosvenor Room Quiet Reading Club. Grosvenor Room
|Friday, May 30
|Library open 9 AM to 5 PM
|10:00 AM
|12:30 PM
|Information Table: WNY Integrated Care Collaborative. Near Computers
|12:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|Afternoon Art Break. West Room
|2:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Teen Resource & Activity Fair. Teen Space
|3:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|Information Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers
|Saturday, May 31
|Library open 9 AM to 5 PM
|9:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
|10:00 AM
|11:00 AM
|Sensory Playtime. West Room
|11:00 AM
|1:30 PM
|H.A.N.G. (Helping Adolescents Needing Guidance) Meeting. West Room
|11:00 AM
|1:30 PM
|Dictionary Society of North America Lecture: “Will Dictionaries Exist in 2075?” Auditorium *
|12:00 PM
|2:00 PM
|Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
|1:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|Pint-sized Picasso. Children’s Room
|2:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Saturday Jewelry Making. Teen Space
|3:00 PM
|4:30 PM
|VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace
|Sunday, June 1
|Library open 12 PM to 5 PM
|2:00 PM
|4:30 PM
|Ana Vafai: Live Piano and Violin Recital. Auditorium
|Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular Library hours.
|What Does It All Mean? Exploring the Dictionary. Rare Book Room
|Lincoln’s Funeral. Bflo Pres. Ctr, 2nd floor. Fri. noon–4:30 PM & Sat. 10 AM–4 PM
|Celebrate Art! Buffalo Public Schools Art Show. Collections Gallery
|Lafayette’s Tour in America.Main Concourse
|Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.
|Entering the Library: Everyone must go through a weapons detection system to enter the Library. The Washington St. entrance is open during all Library hours. Ellicott St. entrance open hours are varied. Clinton St. doors open for Auditorium programs.