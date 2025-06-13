···

This Week at Central Library & Online: June 14 – June 21

by
June 13, 2025
1 Lafayette Square • Buffalo • NY • 14203716 •858 •8900 • www.BuffaloLib.or
     

Saturday, June 14 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
9:00 AM – 4:50 PM Collective Wisdom: Community Archiving Projects. Central
Meeting Room *
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Playtime. Children&#39;s Room
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Lecture: The Erie Canal, Silo City and Flour Milling in Buffalo.
Ring of Knowledge
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Pint-sized Picasso. Children&#39;s Room
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Saturday Jewelry Making. Teen Space
2:00 PM – 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference
Room
3:00 PM – 4:30 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace
Sunday, June 15 Library closed. The Library will reopen on Sundays beginning
Sept. 7, 2025.
Monday, June 16 Library open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
8:00 AM – 10:00 AM Information Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers
10:45 AM – 1:30 PM Information Table: Project Mona&#39;s House. Near Computers
4:15 PM – 5:15 PM Erie County Re-entry Services: Anger Management. West
Room *
Tuesday, June 17 Library open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10:00 AM – 10:45 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Children&#39;s Room
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Clearview Rehab Treatment Services. Near
Computers
10:30 AM – 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery
Conference Room *
12:30 PM – 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Jill McCormick.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88458285677
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Tech Training: Streaming Media. TechKnow Lab *
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Library Foundation Board Meeting. Board Room
4:30 PM – 6:00 PM ISUPK: Israelite School Universal Practical Knowledge. Gallery
Conference Room
Wednesday, June 18 Library open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
10:30 AM – 11:15 AM Class Visit. West Room, Children&#39;s Room *
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Tea Blend Workshop. West Room *
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Walk-up Tech Help. Near Computers
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Make a Decoden Cream Picture Frame! Teen Space
3:00 PM – 5:15 PM Movie Matinee: A Man Called Otto (2013). Ring of Knowledge

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Buffalo &amp; Erie County Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting.
Joseph B. Rounds Board Room
6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Speculative Fiction Book Club. Collections Gallery Conference
Room
Thursday, June 19 Library closed for Juneteenth. Visit us 24/7 at
www.BuffaloLib.org
Friday, June 20 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Information Table: Clearview Rehab Treatment Services. Near
Computers
12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Afternoon Art Break. West Room
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Class Visit. Central Meeting Room, Children&#39;s Room *
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Brain Sparks Craft Club! Teen Space
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers
Saturday, June 21 Library open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sensory Playtime. West Room
10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Mental Health Advocates of WNY Writing &amp; Well Being Support
Group. Auditorium
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Pint-sized Picasso. Children&#39;s Room
1:30 PM – 3:00 PM Lecture: 100 Years of Queer Black Buffalo History. Ring of
Knowledge
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Saturday Jewelry Making. Teen Space
3:00 PM – 4:30 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace
Sunday, June 22 Library closed. The Library will reopen on Sundays beginning
Sept. 7, 2025.
Exhibits &amp; Displays: Open during regular Library hours.
What Does It All Mean? Exploring the Dictionary. Rare Book Room
Lincoln&#39;s Funeral. Bflo Pres. Ctr, 2nd floor. Open Fri., 12 noon – 4:30 pm and Sat., 10 am – 4
pm
Lafayette’s Tour in America. Main Concourse
Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.

Entering the Library:

Everyone must go through a weapon detection system to enter the Library.
The Washington St. entrance is open during all Library hours. The Ellicott St. open hours are

varied. The Clinton St. entrance is only open for

  
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
   
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
   
     
     
 
 
 
 
 
 
     
 

 



This Week at Central & Online: May 24–June 1, 20251 Lafayette Square • Buffalo • NY • 14203716 •858 •8900 • www.BuffaloLib.org
     
Saturday, May 24 Library open 9 AM to 5 PM
10:00 AM 11:00 AM Sensory Playtime. West Room
12:00 PM 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
12:00 PM 3:00 PM Comfort Cotton Community Wellness Event. Central Meeting Room, Gallery Conf. Room
12:00 PM 4:00 PM Drone Day 2025. Reading Park Ramp
1:00 PM 3:00 PM Family History Day 2025. Ring of Knowledge
1:00 PM 3:00 PM Pint-sized Picasso. Children’s Room
1:30 PM 4:00 PM Love is Loud Luncheon. West Room
2:00 PM 4:00 PM Saturday Jewelry Making. Teen Space
2:00 PM 4:45 PM Buffalo Writers Critique Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room
3:00 PM 4:00 PM Special Collections Tour. Grosvenor Room *
3:00 PM 4:30 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace
     
Sunday, May 25 Library closed — visit us online 24/7 at www.BuffaloLib.org.
     
Monday, May 26 Library closed for Memorial Day — visit us online 24/7 at www.BuffaloLib.org.
     
Tuesday, May 27 Library open 8 AM to 6 PM
9:00 AM 3:30 PM Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Table near Whisper Space *
10:00 AM 10:45 AM Baby/Toddler Storytime. Children’s Room
10:30 AM 1:00 PM Information Table: LaBrown Agency. Near Computers
10:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
12:30 PM 1:00 PM IMAGINE Buffalo Speaker Series: Dr. Gale Burstein. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89555294687
2:00 PM 4:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers
4:30 PM 6:00 PM ISUPK: Israelite School Universal Practical Knowledge. Gallery Conference Room
     
Wednesday, May 28 Library open 8 AM to 8 PM
9:00 AM 3:30 PM Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Table near Whisper Space *
10:00 AM 1:00 PM Job Fair. Main Concourse
10:00 AM 2:00 PM Information Table: PUSH Buffalo. Near Computers
12:00 PM 1:00 PM 3D Printer Certification Class. West Room *
1:00 PM 3:00 PM Walk-up Tech Help. Near Computers
3:00 PM 5:20 PM Movie Matinee: Abominable (2019). Ring of Knowledge
4:30 PM 5:30 PM Teen Book Club: BookTok IRL. Near Teen Space
4:30 PM 6:00 PM NYCLU Teen Activist Project. Central Meeting Room
5:15 PM 6:45 PM Buffalo Presidential Center Board Meeting. Collections Gallery Conference Room
     
Thursday, May 29 Library open 8 AM to 8 PM
9:00 AM 3:30 PM Beyond Support Network: Without Walls Program. Table near Whisper Space *
10:30 AM 1:00 PM Information Table: LaBrown Agency. Near Computers
10:30 AM 1:00 PM It Takes a Village Action Group. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
1:00 PM 3:00 PM Walk-up Tech Help. Near Computers
4:15 PM 5:15 PM Erie County Re-entry Services Program. West Room
5:00 PM 6:45 PM Trivia @ the Library! Central Meeting Room
5:00 PM 7:55 PM PUSH Buffalo: Use Your Voice for Climate Justice in NY State. Gallery Conference Room
6:00 PM 7:30 PM A Reading with Jillian Hanesworth. Auditorium
6:00 PM 7:30 PM Paging Through History: The Grosvenor Room Quiet Reading Club. Grosvenor Room
     
Friday, May 30 Library open 9 AM to 5 PM
10:00 AM 12:30 PM Information Table: WNY Integrated Care Collaborative. Near Computers
12:00 PM 2:00 PM Afternoon Art Break. West Room
2:00 PM 5:00 PM Teen Resource & Activity Fair. Teen Space
3:00 PM 5:00 PM Information Table: BestSelf Connections to Care. Near Computers
     
Saturday, May 31 Library open 9 AM to 5 PM
9:00 AM 1:00 PM Literacy Buffalo-Niagara Tutor Training. Collections Gallery Conference Room *
10:00 AM 11:00 AM Sensory Playtime. West Room
11:00 AM 1:30 PM H.A.N.G. (Helping Adolescents Needing Guidance) Meeting. West Room
11:00 AM 1:30 PM Dictionary Society of North America Lecture: “Will Dictionaries Exist in 2075?” Auditorium *
12:00 PM 2:00 PM Stitch Circle. Launch Pad MakerSpace
1:00 PM 3:00 PM Pint-sized Picasso. Children’s Room
2:00 PM 4:00 PM Saturday Jewelry Making. Teen Space
3:00 PM 4:30 PM VR @ the Library. Launch Pad MakerSpace
     
Sunday, June 1 Library open 12 PM to 5 PM
2:00 PM 4:30 PM Ana Vafai: Live Piano and Violin Recital. Auditorium
     
Exhibits & Displays: Open during regular Library hours.
What Does It All Mean? Exploring the Dictionary. Rare Book Room
Lincoln’s Funeral. Bflo Pres. Ctr, 2nd floor. Fri. noon–4:30 PM & Sat. 10 AM–4 PM
Celebrate Art! Buffalo Public Schools Art Show. Collections Gallery
Lafayette’s Tour in America.Main Concourse
Programs denoted with an asterisk (*) are for pre-registered participants only.
     
Entering the Library: Everyone must go through a weapons detection system to enter the Library. The Washington St. entrance is open during all Library hours. Ellicott St. entrance open hours are varied. Clinton St. doors open for Auditorium programs.

 

Jamie Moses

Jamie Moses founded Artvoice in 1990

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Previous Story

When Judges Let Thin Skin Undermine Justice

Latest from Arts & Culture