DSNDP celebrates 500 Green Milestones with a Mega Cleanliness Drive and Tree Plantation



In an extraordinary demonstration of global unity and environmental commitment, a nonprofit organization Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratisthan (DSNDP) organized a MEGA Cleanliness Drive and Tree Plantation/Conservation Event, titled “500 Green Milestones – Powered by DSNDP,” spanning across New York City and New Jersey on June 28th, 2025. This initiative was held to celebrate the completion of 500 environmental events by DSNDP across USA and Canada. This large-scale initiative was organized in alignment with World Environment Day to raise

awareness and action toward protecting our environment.





Over 350 dedicated volunteers came together from all over the US and countries including India and Canada, gathered to serve 30 iconic locations in Manhattan Brooklyn, and Queens boroughs of NYC and additional community sites across Middlesex, Union, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey. 237 volunteers dedicated 474 hours, collecting 160 bags of trash amounting to nearly 2400 pounds of waste while also supporting tree conservation efforts. Some of the sites cleaned today included

Empire State building, Times Square, American Natural History Museum, Grand Central Terminal, World Trade Center, Central Park, Manhattan Bridge among several others.



Two high-visibility billboards at the iconic Times Square aired DSNDP’s video worldwide This video, exemplifying DSNDP’s grassroots community service across the country and the world, was also broadcasted multiple times in loop on the billboard throughout the event day.

DSNDP has been consistently leading nationwide selfless cleanliness drives and tree plantation conservation programs in collaboration with various state government agencies through the last few years at no cost leading in significant fiscal savings for the government. Since July 2022, more than

5000 DSNDP volunteers have actively contributed to environmental initiatives across 19 states and 127 cities throughout North America, removing over 87,000 pounds of trash and planting over 25,500

trees. These efforts reflect DSNDP’s unwavering commitment to a cleaner, greener planet.



Earlier in the day an Inauguration Event was held from 8:30 AM to I 0:00 AM at St Peter’s University Skyroom, New Jersey. The inauguration event was graced by several elected officials. DSNDP co-founders Dr. Sachin Dharmadhikari and Dr. Rahul Dharmadhikari, Mrs. Swarupa Sachin

Dharmadhikari came all the way from India to mark this event.



Taking place in the same month as World Environment Day, the Mega Cleanliness Drive and Tree Plantation/Conservation Event stands as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to confront

urgent environmental challenges–climate change, pollution, deforestation, and biodiversity loss. This MEGA event serves as a dynamic reminder that real change is rooted in collective action and echoes its core

motto of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” -The World is One Family.



For more details on DSNDP, please visit: http://dsndp.com/index.htm