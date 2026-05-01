Bitcoin ATM Is Getting Banned In Canada And Here Is Why The Government Did It

Canada’s federal government announced plans on Tuesday April 28, 2026, to ban all cryptocurrency ATMs nationwide, removing nearly 4,000 machines from malls, gas stations and corner stores across a country that holds the distinction of having more crypto ATMs per capita than any other nation on earth.

The proposal was included in the Spring Economic Update 2026, presented by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

The ban has not yet been enacted as law and no effective date has been set, but the Liberal government holds a parliamentary majority and the measure is expected to pass.

The irony embedded in the announcement is difficult to ignore. The world’s first publicly available Bitcoin ATM was installed in a downtown Vancouver coffee shop in October 2013.

Canada did not just adopt the technology, it invented the public rollout of it. Thirteen years later, the same country is proposing to eliminate every machine of its kind.

Why Is Canada Pushing This Ban?

The Spring Economic Update described crypto ATMs in language that leaves no ambiguity about the government’s view of them. The machines, the document states, have become “a primary method for scammers to defraud victims and for criminals to place their cash proceeds of crime.”

The proposal, it says, will “protect Canadians by shutting down” that pathway.

The fraud numbers behind the decision are substantial. Canadians lost more than $704 million to fraud in 2025 alone.

Total reported losses since 2022 have exceeded $2.4 billion. The government’s own estimate is that only 5 to 10 percent of consumer-targeted fraud incidents are actually reported, meaning the true impact is likely many times larger than those figures reflect.

A 2023 internal analysis by FINTRAC, Canada’s financial intelligence agency, found that Bitcoin ATMs are likely to remain “the primary method” fraudsters use to collect and launder funds from victims.

That finding had not yet produced a policy response when CBC News first reported on it last year, prompting a CBC investigation called “Feeding Fraud: The Crypto ATM Problem” that put direct pressure on regulators to act.

Finance Minister Champagne’s office declined to be interviewed for that investigation at the time. The Spring Economic Update is the formal response.

Why Crypto ATMs Are Uniquely Suited To Fraud

Understanding why the government is targeting ATMs specifically, rather than crypto broadly, requires understanding what makes these machines different from other ways to buy cryptocurrency.

A crypto ATM is a physical kiosk that accepts cash and converts it into Bitcoin or other digital currencies, which are then sent to a digital wallet. The wallet can be anywhere in the world.

The transaction takes minutes. For small deposits, the machine may require nothing more than a phone number.

There is no bank account involved. There is no transaction review by a human financial professional. There is no waiting period. The cash enters the machine and the crypto leaves immediately.

That combination of speed, anonymity and irreversibility is precisely what makes the machines attractive to fraudsters.

The scheme is well-documented and follows a recognizable pattern. A victim receives a call, from someone impersonating a government agency, a technology company, a romantic partner or a financial institution.

The caller creates urgency, creates fear or creates affection, and then instructs the victim to go to a nearby crypto ATM and deposit cash.

The victim goes to the machine, deposits the money, and the criminal immediately receives the crypto in a digital wallet that is extremely difficult to trace and functionally impossible to reverse.

The speed and finality of the transaction is the key advantage for criminals.

Unlike a bank wire that can be recalled, unlike a credit card charge that can be disputed, unlike a cheque that can be stopped, a crypto ATM transaction is final from the moment the cash goes in.

By the time a victim realizes what has happened, the money is gone.

What Canada Is Actually Banning And What Remains Legal

The ban targets the kiosk model specifically. Canadians will still be able to purchase cryptocurrency through regulated brick-and-mortar money services businesses that comply with KYC requirements and identity verification standards.

The government is not attempting to shut down the crypto market. It is attempting to shut down the specific cash-to-crypto conversion point that regulators have identified as the most exploited pathway in the fraud ecosystem.

That distinction matters for crypto users who have legitimate reasons for accessing digital assets and who use ATMs as their preferred entry point.

Those users will need to transition to regulated exchanges or compliant money services businesses, platforms with more robust identity verification requirements but also more legal protections and recourse options if something goes wrong.

Localcoin, which operates more than 1,000 of Canada’s approximately 4,000 crypto ATM locations, represents the largest single operator affected by the proposed ban.

The full industry impact, how many operators, how many machines, how many legitimate user transactions per month, has not been formally quantified in the government’s announcement.

What the government has quantified is the fraud cost: more than $704 million in one year and more than $2.4 billion over four years on the reported side alone.

FINTRAC Has Already Been Moving

The ATM ban is not happening in isolation. Canada’s financial regulator has been accelerating enforcement against crypto businesses throughout 2026 in ways that foreshadowed the Spring Economic Update’s more sweeping action.

So far in 2026, FINTRAC has revoked 50 money services business licences across Canada, 47 of which belonged to crypto firms including exchanges, wallets and related services.

Two landmark financial penalties have been issued. The operator of the KuCoin exchange, Peken Global Limited, was fined nearly $20 million for failing to register and report suspicious transactions.

Cryptomus was fined $176 million, a figure significant enough to rank among the largest regulatory penalties in Canadian crypto history.

Last year, FINTRAC identified $45 billion in transactions linked to money laundering, terrorist financing and sanctions evasion across its disclosure reports.

The ATM industry represents one specific channel in that broader problem. The revocations and fines represent another.

The new Financial Crimes Agency, whose establishing legislation completed its first reading in parliament this week, would give regulators broader authority to pursue both.

The International Picture And Where Canada Fits

Canada is not the first country to move against crypto ATMs and is unlikely to be the last.

The United Kingdom effectively banned the machines in 2021 by creating a licensing framework that has never approved a single licence.

New Zealand is actively considering a similar ban. Australia introduced daily transaction limits following a major investigation by its financial intelligence agency and police services.

The United States has taken a more fragmented approach, leaving regulation largely to individual states rather than establishing a federal standard.

Indiana implemented a complete ban. Wyoming, Minnesota, Utah and other states have passed new laws restricting the machines in various ways.

The Federal Crypto ATM Fraud Prevention Act was introduced in the 119th Congress in 2025 but has not been passed into law.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received more than 10,956 complaints involving crypto ATM kiosks in 2024, with approximately $246.7 million in reported victim losses.

Connecticut’s banking regulator suspended the money transmission licence of Bitcoin Depot, the world’s largest crypto ATM operator, for allegedly overcharging customers, failing to refund fraud victims and violating compliance requirements.

A lawsuit in Massachusetts followed a finding that more than half of the money flowing through Bitcoin Depot kiosks in that state between August 2023 and January 2025 was scam-related.

The Argument Against The Ban

The crypto industry’s opposition to ATM bans is consistent across jurisdictions and centers on two arguments.

The first is practical: banning ATMs does not eliminate fraud. Determined criminals will find other channels.

The second is philosophical: crypto ATMs have provided genuine financial access to people who are unbanked or underbanked, who prioritize financial privacy, or who simply prefer a cash-based entry point to digital assets.

Alex Davis, founder and CEO of blockchain company Mavryk, framed the philosophical objection in terms that go beyond the immediate policy:

“Eliminating them may reduce certain fraud vectors, but it also removes one of the last public-access tools for financial privacy and cash-to-crypto conversion. The question isn’t whether crypto ATMs should exist; it’s whether society is comfortable with a future where every dollar must pass through a fully surveilled, fully permissioned gatekeeper.”

That argument has genuine weight as a values question about financial privacy and access.

As a policy argument against this specific ban, it struggles against $2.4 billion in reported fraud losses and a government that has concluded the machines’ harm outweighs their legitimate use.

Where The Ban Stands And What Happens Next

The Spring Economic Update is a budget document, not a law. The proposal must pass through parliament before it takes effect. No effective date has been set.

No implementation timeline for existing operators has been announced, the key question of whether machines face immediate shutdown or a wind-down period remains unanswered in the current proposal language.

The Liberal government holds a parliamentary majority, which makes passage likely once a bill is formally introduced and voted upon. The new Financial Crimes Agency legislation, which completed its first reading this week, signals that the government is building the institutional infrastructure to enforce the ATM ban and broader crypto compliance requirements simultaneously.

Canada invented the public Bitcoin ATM in 2013. It is now planning to be the first major Western democracy to eliminate all of them. The country that opened the door is now preparing to close it.