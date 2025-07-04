Psychedelic Furs tomorrow July 5th

The Psychedelic Furs TAKE THE STAGE on Saturday, July 5th for the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Outer Harbor Live Concert Series!

Concert details here: https://buffalowaterfront.com/…/seneca-casinos-outer.

Led by lead vocalist Richard Butler and his brother Tim Butler on bass guitar. The Psychedelic Furs are one of the many acts spawned from the British post-punk scene that included bands like The Cure and Joy Division.

The band had several hits in their early career. In 1986, filmmaker John Hughes used their song “Pretty in Pink” for his film Pretty in Pink. The band released Made of Rain, their first studio album in nearly three decades, on 31 July 2020.[2]