···

Hao Yan: A Visual Storyteller Bridging Emotion and Craft 

by
July 17, 2025
Hao Yan – Image courtesy imdb.com

In the ever-evolving world of visual storytelling, few emerging filmmakers have  demonstrated the same level of versatility and artistic precision as Hao Yan. A director and  cinematographer trained at SCAD, Hao Yan’s work has consistently stood out for its  emotional depth, bold visual language, and keen sensitivity to identity and memory. 

Now a three-time Telly Awards winner, Hao Yan is building a reputation as a creator  whose images do more than dazzle—they speak. 

Three Awards, Three Visions 

Hao Yan’s journey to the Telly Awards began with a music video titled No Opponent, where  he served as Director of Photography. Awarded Silver at the 2024 Telly Awards, the video  is a kinetic, tightly composed piece that blends aggressive movement with moody lighting  to reflect the inner conflict of its subject. Hao’s camera doesn’t just capture — it pushes and pulls the viewer through tension and release, echoing the emotional beat of the music. 

“I’ve always believed that cinematography is about emotional rhythm,” Hao says. “It’s not  just about lighting something well — it’s about making the audience feel the weight of what  they see.” 

Later that same year, Hao stepped behind the camera again — this time as director — for  the award-winning music video Galón. A visually rich Western-style piece, Galón won him  Best Directing at the 2024 Telly Awards. Infused with Western-style iconography and a  highly stylized color palette, the video showcases Hao’s growing command of tone and  world-building. “Galón was a chance for me to experiment,” he explains. “I wanted to build  a universe where costume, location, and performance moved together like choreography. It  was about rhythm, myth, and presence.” 

But it was Winter Psalm, his most personal project to date, that marked a turning point in  Hao’s directorial journey. Released in 2025, the short film was awarded Bronze in the  Social Impact category at the 2025 Telly Awards. The story follows a Chinese adoptee  returning to her foster home in the U.S., only to confront a deep sense of alienation, loss,  and cultural dislocation. Drawing from real-life interviews with Chinese adoptees, Winter  Psalm is as intimate as it is haunting. 

“The photo the main character holds at the end of the film is based on a real childhood  photo shared with me by an adoptee during my research,” Hao shares. “Their generosity  and openness deeply shaped the emotional core of the film.”

Looking Ahead: The Road to His First Feature 

With three Telly Awards across two different disciplines — cinematography and directing — Hao Yan stands at the intersection of visual precision and narrative compassion. And while  his short-form work has garnered international attention, Hao is already preparing for the  next phase of his career: his first feature-length screenplay. 

Currently in development, the feature will continue Hao’s exploration of identity, belonging,  and memory, expanding on many of the themes he touched on in Winter Psalm. “I want this  to be a story that lingers — not because of how it ends, but because of what it quietly  reveals along the way,” he says. 

Though still early in its writing phase, Hao hints that the film will blend poetic realism with  grounded social context. “As a filmmaker, I’m not chasing spectacle — I’m interested in  what’s fragile, unspoken, unresolved. That’s where the human heart lives.”

Jamie Moses

Jamie Moses founded Artvoice in 1990

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Previous Story

SoleTurn Album Now Available; Big Show Set for Friday Night in Hamburg

Next Story

Credit-Hungry John Ziegler Threatens to Undercut Sandusky Defense; Wants the Glory, Not the Justice

Latest from Arts & Culture