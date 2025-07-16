SoleTurn Album Now Available; Big Show Set for Friday Night in Hamburg

By Tony Farina

Even as the rock band SoleTurn wraps up work on their debut album, The Soundtrack of Our Youth, which is now finally completed and available on analog recordings, which is a fancy way of saying a record, it will be streaming on all major platforms in the coming days worldwide. One of the singles, Shattered, including their videos that have been worked on for more than a year, is also out.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/30t01cvc8DjPfLAuu9y0SP?si=FjdIMdiWRq2IvBYo9l5hcQ

YouTube: https://youtu.be/s0NMZuYhsDQ

The actual songs in the album were done in weeks because SoleTurn has their own studio which is where they record all their music, and then they use their chief sound engineer, Fred Betschen to mix and master, making all the levels right with the drums, the guitar, the bass, and the vocals, shaking it up in a bottle and then pouring it out into a cup that can be consumed by the everyday listener.

“That’s what Fred does,” says lead vocalist Vik Bhargava, “and he also records. But I think one of the most difficult things is making it radio-ready, which is Fred’s specialty.”

SoleTurn released their album at a debut concert at The Caz in South Buffalo on May 29, which was sold out and spectacularly successful in all respects, with former heavyweight boxer Joe Mesi as part of the show, introducing his song The Contender, a terrific piece that the audience just loved.

SoleTurn is a group not willing to rest on their success and fans can see them this Friday night, July 18, at 7 at the Public House on the Lake in Hamburg billed as a night of 80s Music and Beyond, and I hear that includes some of the fabulous work of Roy Orbison.

Vik Bhargava, Zachary Michael, and the rest of SoleTurn will be delivering their exciting brand of music entertainment this Friday night and the whispers I’m hearing are it will be a very exciting their show.

SoleTurn loves to connect with their fans and I’m sure that will be the case again on Friday. Later this month, on July 26, SoleTurn will be playing Marge’s Lakeside Inn on Lake Ontario in Rochester where they always draw a big crowd.

Catch SoleTurn and you will enjoy your time. And the album is very special and exciting.