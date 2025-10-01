Daily Mail Report: Sandusky Appeal Alleges Prosecutorial Conflict Over Trust

By Frank Parlato

The Daily Mail reported that former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky has filed a new appeal alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

The filing asserts that the two prosecutors who secured his conviction later got paid as overseers of a multimillion-dollar trust for a key accuser.

Here is the trust document.

The filing asserts that Sandusky’s lead prosecutors Frank Fina and Joe McGettigan (through his paramour, Gau Warren) receive fees from victim 9’s settlement trust.

It’s a nice little racket: prosecute the guy, then become the paid gatekeeper of the accuser’s money.

It also attaches sworn affidavits—including from the mother of “Victim 9,” from “Victim 10”—alleging prosecutorial coaching and the use of therapy to shape testimony.

And an affidavit from me explaining how I developed this information.

In a way, it is simple and not simple. The men who tried the case were paid from a trust tied to the verdict. The remedy is straightforward: expose the trust records to scrutiny, hear the witnesses, and disclose the truth to the public.

Here is the link to the story I co-reported for the Daily Mail.

Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist, media strategist, publisher, and legal consultant.