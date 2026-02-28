Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Shut Down Divorce Rumors And Now They Are Both Taking Over Las Vegas

Fans, take a breath. The rumors aren’t true. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are not divorcing.

The rumors have been circulating since late 2025 and they have not stopped.

But the evidence tells a different story, and now both of them are about to be impossible to ignore, with simultaneous Las Vegas residencies that will put them in the same city for most of the spring.

When Will Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Be In Vegas?

No Doubt headlines the Sphere starting May 6, 2026, with 18 total shows running through June 13.

The dates are May 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, 30 and June 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, and 13. The original six shows sold out immediately, prompting 12 additional dates to be added.

No Doubt becomes the first female-fronted act to headline the Sphere.

Blake Shelton runs simultaneously at Caesars Palace from May 6 through May 24, performing at the Colosseum. When asked about the scheduling overlap, Shelton told Entertainment Tonight:

“What a terrible idea. Why would I ever want to go up against No Doubt?”

Twenty thousand people per Sphere show. Four thousand per Colosseum show.

Why Were Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Rumored To Be Splitting Up?

The divorce rumors started in October and November 2025 after the couple skipped the CMA Awards together, an event where Shelton had been a fixture for years.

Their last joint red carpet appearance was March 2025. The absence was noticed.

RadarOnline reported in February 2026 that the couple was doing a deliberate reset, with a source describing a period of distance that both were working through.

Blake addressed the speculation publicly in January on Country Countdown USA, pushing back on the narrative without getting specific.

Then came Valentine’s Day. Stefani posted a photo of the two of them in matching camouflage outfits, kissing. The internet moved on.

How Old Is Gwen Stefani?

Gwen Stefani is 56 years old, born October 3, 1969, in Fullerton, California. She rose to fame as the lead vocalist of No Doubt, the band she co-founded in Anaheim in 1986.

Their 1995 album Tragic Kingdom, which the Sphere residency will celebrate on its 30th anniversary, sold over 16 million copies worldwide and produced some of the defining alternative rock songs of the decade.

The Sphere residency marks No Doubt’s most significant live commitment in years, and at 56 Stefani is headlining one of the most technologically advanced entertainment venues ever built.

Do Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Have Kids?

Gwen Stefani has three sons from her marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, born May 26, 2006; Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, born August 21, 2008; and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, born February 28, 2014.

Stefani and Rossdale divorced in 2016 after nearly 13 years of marriage.

Blake Shelton has no biological children. He has served as stepfather to Stefani’s three boys since the couple began dating in 2015.

Who Is Gwen Stefani Married To?

Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton on July 3, 2021, at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The ceremony was officiated by their former The Voice co-host Carson Daly.

The couple met on the set of The Voice in 2014 while both were going through divorces, Stefani from Rossdale, Shelton from Miranda Lambert, and went public with their relationship in late 2015.