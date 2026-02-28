Joe D’Amelio And Paige Desorbo Are Now Officially Exclusive And She Has Never Sounded Happier

Paige DeSorbo is off the market. The Summer House star confirmed her exclusive relationship with Joe D’Amelio at the Actors Rising event on February 26, 2026, speaking to Us Weekly in the first public confirmation of their romance.

This news comes as a shock to the pop culture world.

How Did Paige DeSorbo And Joe D’Amelio Meet?

The two were first spotted together in January 2025 in a VIP box at a Philadelphia Eagles game. They kept things quiet for months, neither confirming nor denying what everyone had already see.

DeSorbo and Craig Conover had ended their relationship in November 2024 after three years together, much of it documented on Southern Charm and Summer House.

The split was public and messy in the way reality TV relationships tend to be.

Joe D’Amelio is Senior Vice President of Football Marketing at Klutch Sports Group, the powerful agency that represents LeBron James and a roster of top NFL players.

He holds an MBA from NYU Stern. He is mid-30s, private by nature, and not a television personality.

What Did Paige DeSorbo Say About Joe D’Amelio?

Her quote to Us Weekly says everything.

“You have to find a quiet, quiet man. No, truly. That was my only requirement.”

She said it twice. Quiet. The internet immediately understood what she was talking about. Craig Conover was, and is, far from quiet.

DeSorbo described a relationship that felt different from the start, grounded, private, and free from the performance that comes with dating someone who is also building a public brand.

D’Amelio does not have a reality TV show. He does not have a podcast. He does not have a clothing line he needs her to promote.

Who Is Joe D’Amelio?

Joe D’Amelio is not famous. That appears to be a significant part of his appeal to Desorbo.

He is a sports business executive based in Los Angeles, working at Klutch Sports Group under Rich Paul, one of the most powerful agents in professional sports.

His role focuses on football marketing, positioning him at the intersection of the NFL and brand partnerships at the highest level. He holds an MBA from NYU Stern, completed between 2019 and 2021.

His net worth is estimated between $3 million and $5 million, built entirely through his career in sports business rather than through social media or television.

He was previously engaged to Rachel Durante, a relationship that ended in late 2024.

Who Is Paige DeSorbo?

Paige DeSorbo, 33, has been a cast member on Summer House since Season 3 and has appeared through Season 9.

She co-hosts the Giggly Squad podcast alongside Hannah Berner, which has accumulated over 44 million downloads and become one of the most popular pop culture podcasts in the country.

Her brand deals include DSW, Neutrogena, and TRESemmé. Her net worth is estimated between $1 million and $1.5 million, built through a combination of reality television, podcasting, and brand partnerships.

She is funny, self-aware, and has spent the better part of three years being publicly associated with a relationship that clearly did not give her what she needed.

What Comes Next For The Couple?

DeSorbo gave no timeline for the relationship and no indication of where things are heading. She confirmed it is exclusive. She confirmed he is quiet. That appears to be enough for now.

The Actors Rising event where she made the confirmation was not a red carpet moment engineered for maximum exposure. It was a relatively low-key industry gathering.

Paige DeSorbo spent three years dating someone whose life was built for an audience. It looks like she is trying something different now.