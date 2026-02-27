Jim Carrey Plastic Surgery Speculation Is Everywhere Right Now And Here Is What We Know

Jim Carrey showed up in Paris on Thursday night and the internet has not stopped talking about it since. Carrey’s appearance has been a controversy because of… his appearance.

The 64-year-old actor made a rare public outing at the 51st César Awards at L’Olympia theatre, accepted France’s highest film honor, delivered his entire acceptance speech in French, and rocked headlines with his shocking new appearance.

May have speculated that the star may have undergone plastic surgery. See a video of Carrey accepting the award below:

Jim Carrey Awards Show Appearance In France Causes Controversy

Carrey arrived on the red carpet wearing a black tuxedo with a black button-up shirt and bow tie. His hair was shoulder-length, jet black, and styled sleekly, a significant departure from the shorter, graying look fans remembered from his last major public appearance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in November 2025.

Social media did not wait long to react. Comments calling him “unrecognizable” spread across X within hours of footage circulating. “You can’t even recognize him anymore,” one user wrote. “Something feels off,” posted another. A third was more blunt: “That ain’t him.”

The more extreme end of the internet went straight to clone theories, the same conspiracy that has followed Carrey on and off since around 2014, when a Jimmy Kimmel interview in which he jokingly referenced the Illuminati was taken out of context and spread through conspiracy forums. There is no credible evidence supporting those claims. There never has been.

Did Jim Carrey Have Plastic Surgery?

No one has confirmed it. Carrey has not addressed the speculation publicly.

In November 2025, Beverly Hills-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. John Diaz told OK! magazine that after reviewing photos, it appeared Carrey may have had some facial work done. Diaz said:

“In the pictures of his side profile, where he is smiling and making expressions, there is a line running below his jawline that occurs when the neck muscles are tightened during surgery. In addition, his jawline and neckline have an improved contour compared to older photos of him.”

Dr. Diaz has not treated Carrey. His assessment is based on photographs, not examination.

On social media, opinion split cleanly. “It’s called plastic surgery, Botox fillers,” one user wrote, dismissing the clone theories entirely. Others pushed back on the surgery angle too: “He just gained some weight and got longer hair. Absolutely the same person.”

Why Does Jim Carrey Look Different?

Carrey is 64 years old and has been largely out of the public eye since announcing his retirement from acting in 2022.

He has not taken a new role since Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in 2024. Since stepping back from Hollywood, he has devoted most of his time to painting, drawing, sculpture, and political cartoons.

He has given few interviews. His public appearances have been rare enough that each one generates significant attention on its own.

What is documentable: longer hair, a sleeker style, and a face that is 64 years old. What remains unconfirmed: any surgical procedure.

Jim Carrey’s Award: What Did The Actor Win In France?

The Honorary César, known as the César d’honneur, is France’s equivalent of a lifetime achievement award.

It is traditionally given to an international star whose body of work has had significant impact on French cinema culture.

Previous recipients include Julia Roberts in 2025, Christopher Nolan in 2024, David Fincher in 2023, Cate Blanchett in 2022, Robert Redford in 2019, and George Clooney in 2017.

Carrey was introduced on stage by Michel Gondry, who directed him in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind in 2004 — widely considered his finest dramatic performance.

France’s connection to Carrey runs deeper than the award. In 2010, he was made a Knight in France’s National Order of Arts and Letters for his contribution to art and cinema.

He has been compared publicly to Jerry Lewis, the American comedian who was revered in France in a way he never fully was at home.

In his speech, delivered entirely in French with a thick North American accent, Carrey revealed that his great-great-great-great-grandfather, Marc François Carrey, had emigrated from the French port city of Saint-Malo to Canada roughly 300 years ago.

“Tonight, with this magnificent honor, this square has come full circle,” he said — a reference to the French word carré, meaning square.

He closed with a joke, asking the audience: “So, how was my French? Almost mediocre, right? Forgive me, I didn’t speak French, but I’m just learning it. My tongue is tired.”

The room gave him a standing ovation.